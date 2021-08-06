Italian VIP summer shopping, including vending and toy stores

A week at the beach, a trip to the mountains, etc. until September. The summer of VIPs passes gently, with a thousand activities. When they pass by their usual homes in the city, especially in Milan, why not indulge in some shopping? These weeks there are also discounts! There are many famous photographers on a hot Milan afternoon while strolling the streets of luxury. But where do they buy the star?

Taylor Mega Don’t go unnoticed while she’s shopping with a girlfriend. The influencer chose a white mind paired with orange accessories: slippers yeezy and the bag Bottega Veneta Draws attention. Benedita Parodi Focus on green jeans instead. The host escorted her daughter Matilda Give Urban Outfitters. And he’s with his son too Federica Fontana. Caring for mom, the face of TV helps her son Noah To try on a pair of athletic shoes.

Shopping for football players also occurred. in Milan Radja Nainggolan Talking on the phone while looking out the windows in Miami Paulo Dybala shopping from Dsquared 2 with his girlfriend. Gabriel Jarko Instead, she devotes herself first to clothing and then is curious about the color proposals from the store Puzzle Games. most romantic Stefano’s Agreements and his wife Bianca Vitale, casual and located in the fashion district. Check out VIP purchases in our gallery.

