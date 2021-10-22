Rewind and remind me buttons and watch the trailer in test, that’s what it is – Nerd4.life

video streaming platform Twitch Announced that a new device is currently being tested rewind button, to return during the live broadcast and then be able to review the missing scene. In addition, the button is also tested remind me burden Watch an ad.

According to Twitch, pressing the rewind button will allow you to rewind 2 minutes. Once you’re back with the Twitch rewind button, you can scroll through what’s been broadcasted so far and see what you’ve missed at different speeds, as you would with any Twitch VOD (Video on Demand).

Also, if you press the button rewindYou’ll still be able to see what’s going on in the live broadcast, thanks to a picture-in-picture window that will appear above the chat. However, if VODs are not enabled in the streaming device, the return button cannot be used. The rewind button test will be rolled out to about a quarter of viewers over the next few days, according to Twitch.

Twitch is also testing two more buttons. the button remind me It will allow you to get reminded of an upcoming scheduled stream, the company says. the button Watch an ad It will allow you to watch the broadcast channel trailer (if it has one).

Finally, we remind you that Netflix will allow co-streaming of the first episode of Arcane on Twitch.