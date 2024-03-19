March 19, 2024

COLOMB CYCLONE during Holy Week affected areas with rain, snow and wind

Noah French March 19, 2024

Mattia Gussoni is a meteorologist



A Mediterranean cyclone is likely to form over Italy


Weather warning: Columba hurricane hypothesis appears more in Italy, especially effects during Holy Week.A necessary precedent must be established: the seasons do not change suddenly. The Transition Phases They are often characterized by sudden changes from cold to hot (or vice versa) that can last for weeks (classic periods when you really don't know how to dress!).
This turbulent process is known in experts and weather jargon Contemporary hurricane (or storm).: A name not exactly academic, but universally accepted and beyond doubt. The PrecipitationAt these stages, may occur serious e AbundantWinds are very choppy and dangerous storm surges can occur.
In this case, this situation occurs precisely in the period before Easter and Easter Monday during Holy Week: hence the choice of name, Cyclone Columba.

Well, in this case, begins From Palm Sunday One will come alive in the North European sector Widespread depression It is capable of driving very cold air masses that move first towards the heart of the old continent and then into the Mediterranean basin. These unsteady currents, polar in origin, tend to sink into our oceans and create an insidious effect. Cyclone This can lead to serious bad weather.
We have dates. Eyes March 25 to 30: This type of configuration favors a collision between air masses of different origin (cold air of polar origin and warm air rising from Africa), thereby increasing the risk of Extreme weather events Such as storms and dangerous hailstorms. Snow returns to the Alps with flakes from 1500/1700 meters above sea level.Cyclone Columba forms between March 25 and 30 (letter B).

Cyclone Della Colomba (Type B) from March 25 to 30
According to the latest updates, they cannot be ruled out Flood events Or worse, infamous flash flood: As the latest news also teaches us, these fearsome atmospheric machines can dump 150mm of rain in a few hours; Keep in mind that this is the amount of water that falls in almost 2 months in many cities in the Mid-North, usually between March and April.
All these are likely to cause gusts of up to 100 kmph. This phase of potentially bad weather includes Easter and Easter Monday.
We will update you in the next few days.

