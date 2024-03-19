COLOMB CYCLONE during Holy Week affected areas with rain, snow and wind

A Mediterranean cyclone is likely to form over Italy



Weather warning: Columba hurricane hypothesis appears more in Italy, especially effects during Holy Week.A necessary precedent must be established: the seasons do not change suddenly. The Transition Phases They are often characterized by sudden changes from cold to hot (or vice versa) that can last for weeks (classic periods when you really don't know how to dress!).

This turbulent process is known in experts and weather jargon “Contemporary hurricane (or storm).” : A name not exactly academic, but universally accepted and beyond doubt. The PrecipitationAt these stages, may occur serious e AbundantWinds are very choppy and dangerous storm surges can occur.

In this case, this situation occurs precisely in the period before Easter and Easter Monday during Holy Week: hence the choice of name, Cyclone Columba.