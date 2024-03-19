Meloni has 27%, following the M5S Democratic Party. Lega-Forza Italia head-to-head – Corriere.it

Georgie Maloney revealed his target for the European Championships in June: “Point 26% – He said yesterday -. Success if I confirm that decision.” And this Survey conducted by Ipsos for Euronews That would make her happy (yes, probably, when a leader sets a barrier, prudence, if not superstition, carries more weight): Fratelli d'Italia first party, 27%. The second has eight points. Ellie Schlein's Democratic Party (19%).

According to the polls, a fight between the FdI leader and the Dem secretary is evident A clear gain for the Prime Minister (Same as policies two years ago, among others: 26 to 19% against Leta's PD). But in the Strasbourg competition, competition between allies at the national or local level is also important: No coalition in European elections, each to his own; The law of pure proportionality is the same, there are no rules. The Ipsos/Euronews poll on derbies has news for each alliance.

– Data from a survey on Italy by Ipsos for Euronews published exclusively for Italy

Center right Forza Italia and Lega are tied, with the same figure: 8.2%. The memory of the European Championship five years ago, when the league achieved a record 34.3%, is a distant memory. Now the head-to-head Azzurri gives hope They dream of an “overtaking operation” in the elections two years ago (8.8 for League, 8.1 for FI).

In the opposite camp 5 Stars is dangerously close to being a Democrat, in Schlein's view.: 17.4% Giuseppe Conte's movement is 1.6 points lower than the Dems. That's a rebound compared to policies two years ago (it was 15.4 versus 19 for Democrats). Confirming the path political opinion polls have been tracing for some time (perhaps a sign that European elections are still seen as interim national elections and social issues do not signal a change of pace). See also Accusations on America, Tesla and Autonomous Driving • TAG24

Then there are Three parties of the former Third Pole: Italia viva (3.4%), Action (3) and +Europa (2.6) are all below the 4% threshold. All outside the European Parliament. Of course, polls have a margin of error and with three months until the polls, anything can happen. But these data sound alarm bells for the most controversial leaders of those parties: if Renzi and Calenda seem irreconcilable, at least a coalition with +Europe or IV or Action – would be decisive. The Greens and Left coalition is on the brink of a deadlock, with 4.1%..

How much will it weigh?According to Ipsos/Euronews projections, Italians in European groups? Maloney's party has the lion's share of conservatives and reformers: Out of 76 seats, 24 belong to FdI (14 MPs more than the outgoing parliament). As a sudden weight loss cure, League – 7 places, 16 less Among those occupied today by the Italians in identity and democracy – the French Lebanese lose weight in the non-population group (28), and are behind the Afd (15) and the Dutch of Wilder's PVV (9). Forza Italia will elect 7 MEPs to the EPP (at 177). In the Socialists and Democrats group, Democrats, 17 out of 136 MEPsSecond party after the Spanish PSOE (it will elect 19). 16 MEPs are expected for the 5 star movement. The 4 seats that Bonelli and Fratoianni's coalition could win in the EU Parliament would be split equally between the Greens and the Left.

