Cuba invited US officials to Havana, Latin America

The US charge d'affaires in Cuba, Benjamin Ziff, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Deputy Minister Carlos Fernández de Gocio, who formally informed him of “the firm rejection of interference and slanderous messages by the US government and its embassy in Cuba regarding the internal affairs of Cuba.”





“By issuing a formal note of protest, the U.S. diplomat recalled the minimum standards of decency and integrity expected of a diplomatic mission in any country and the U.S. Embassy in Cuba has demonstrated its inability. The post and its staff must conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”





The US embassy has been accused of supporting the demands of protesters who have taken to the streets against the energy crisis and food and medicine shortages.





Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said





Rodriguez added that if Washington cared about the well-being of the Cuban people, it would “lift the economic embargo” and “remove Havana from the State Department list of sponsors of terrorism.” In fact, according to the Cuban government, the United States is “directly responsible” for the island's economic situation.



