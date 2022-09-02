Cologne, Italy beat Brawl Stars

Memorable scenario, four high-profile establishments and a cup on the bulletin board. It was an unforgettable weekend for Reply Totems, who triumphed at the Gamescon setting in Cologne for the Brawl Stars Snapdragon Challenge Finals. neroverdi defeated the competition from Sk Gaming, Tribe and Team Hmble. Indeed, in the ESL Championship Morey and his comrades dominated literally every stage of the competition. From the group stage to the double elimination draw: the totem cemented their supremacy and beyond. Because the competition that took place in Cologne worked to confirm the first place in the European ranking.

The Road

Wrapping the tape, Reply Totem didn’t take his foot off the accelerator from the start. The start was exciting for Mori, Maru, and Joker defeated Sk Gaming, Hmble, and Tribe in quick succession. A crushing power has also been adopted by a significant improvement in both the draft stage and in every game mode in the Double Elimination Stage. Tribe Gaming pays for it first, and then, in the Grand Final, Sk Gaming was defeated 3-0 in the Robbery, Arraffagemme and Footbrawl modes.

positive balance sheet

Meanwhile, CEO Fabio Coccari is satisfied: “this result – her words It is further confirmation of the incredible work done by the players and staff during these months. Winning an event of this caliber, Confront and hit all the opponents enemies in our area without losing, it means a lot to us. Our goal from now on? As an organization we want to reach the top of the world. These guys are on the right track to get there.”.

decisive joker

Thus, Response Models continues their winning streak and is enjoying a top EMEA region thanks to recent successes in the monthly finals in July and August. Joker’s entry served the team to raise the bar for quality in the game. after every thing, The results confirm the extraordinary period of the neroverde organization form. “Joker merge – continues kochari – It wasn’t easy at all. Despite the impeccable talent, it was a challenge for us in terms of management and team chemistry. The introduction of a foreign language player into a season already in progress could have affected the quality of synergy and communication in the match.”