There is a rupture of the cruciate ligament. Celtics statement

Boston (USA) – It ended even a season ago Danilo Galinari With me Boston Celtics. The injury suffered by the blue wing in the match that took place last Saturday in the qualifying rounds for world Cup against the GeorgiaIndeed, it is definitely more serious from the initial diagnosis. For a rooster it is not the same articular cartilage injury but from one Anterior cruciate ligament rupture of the left kneesuffered the same injury in 2013 with Denver Nuggetsas mentioned before Shams Al-Sharaniyah From The Athletic: “Gallinari suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee, the same injury in 2013‘,” the reporter writes on Twitter. Confirmation also comes from Boston. The Celtics vice heroes forebodeWith an official statement, they confirm and announce the player’s nightmare blue injury, which is expected to stop between 6 and 12 months: “The Boston Celtics make it known Danilo Galinari He ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Danilo sustained an injury while playing for his national teamItaliain a qualifying match in FIBA World Cup ??against the Georgia On August 27. More updates will be provided as soon as possible“.