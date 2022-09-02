September 2, 2022

There is a rupture of the cruciate ligament. Celtics statement

Boston (USA) – It ended even a season ago Danilo Galinari With me Boston Celtics. The injury suffered by the blue wing in the match that took place last Saturday in the qualifying rounds for world Cup against the GeorgiaIndeed, it is definitely more serious from the initial diagnosis. For a rooster it is not the same articular cartilage injury but from one Anterior cruciate ligament rupture of the left kneesuffered the same injury in 2013 with Denver Nuggetsas mentioned before Shams Al-Sharaniyah From The Athletic: “Gallinari suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee, the same injury in 2013‘,” the reporter writes on Twitter. Confirmation also comes from Boston. The Celtics vice heroes forebodeWith an official statement, they confirm and announce the player’s nightmare blue injury, which is expected to stop between 6 and 12 months: “The Boston Celtics make it known Danilo Galinari He ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Danilo sustained an injury while playing for his national teamItaliain a qualifying match in FIBA World Cup ??against the Georgia On August 27. More updates will be provided as soon as possible“.

The same player entrusts his feelings after diagnosing the nightmare to a post on Instagram: “It’s been a tough week for me now that I know the significance of my injuryThe rooster writes.Basketball means everything to me, and it hurts not to be able to be on the court with my Celtics teammates. My goal is to give everything I have for the Celtics and my teammates in the title hunt. I will work tirelessly with the staff to get back as soon as possibleI really appreciate all the love I received from the fans, my teammates and the entire NBA family“.

