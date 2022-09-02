Sancho signs 1-0 with Leicester, only 27 minutes for Ronaldo

Leicester (UK) – His possible return to Italy in the Napoli shirt, Cristiano, was unclear Ronaldo Assists from the bench for 67 minutes to achieve the third success in a row in the tournament Manchester United . Waiting to be able to publish the new pharaonic signature Anthony, Tin Hag team leads at home 1-0 Lister Postponing the fifth day of Premier League And after the shock start by knockouts against Brighton and Brentford, he climbed to nine points, surpassing Liverpool in fifth. to select a match King Power Stadium thinks about it Sancho In the 23rd minute: The second goal in the league in 2000 after the goal he scored against the Reds two days ago. Rodgers’ team, refreshed by farewell to its defensive center Fofana passed to Chelsea For 80 million, he faced the fourth consecutive defeat in the league and remained at the bottom of the standings with only one point he earned on the first day.

Thanks to back-to-back victories over Liverpool and Southampton, Ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench He counts on Elanga, Sancho and Fernandes behind the only successful striker Rashford at King Power who has been missing since July 2020. It’s 10′ when the Red Devils first look out of Ward’s parts: the right low shot for Eriksen From the edge, however, it ends slightly outside. In the 22nd minute, however, Varane and his teammates pass: a first touch invited by Fernandez Rashford Embica Sancho Head-to-head with the goalkeeper: The England international is good at jumping goalkeeper and putting the ball into the net with his right foot. We must wait for the second half for Leicester’s reaction, which in the 50th minute comes close to equalizing: Madison’s brilliant free kick rejected by De Gea with a powerful kick in the kidney. At 67 ‘Cristiano enters the field Ronaldo Instead of Sancho, but the Portuguese never found the flash to score, except with an acrobatic attempt in the 83rd minute that went out to the right of the post and the right diagonal that ends up in a side foul. Not bad for Tin Hag, who continues to claim his third straight Premier League win and overtakes Liverpool for fifth in the standings.