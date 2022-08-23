COLDPLAY ITALY 2023 TICKETS: DATES AND PRICES

Coldplay is back in our country with three unmissable dates in 2023: all about concerts!
COLDPLAY in concert in Italy – The band will go up in stages Naples and Milan for Three unmissable appointments to me June 2023 with the World Ball Music Tour 2023. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.it And the Ticketone.it. Here are the dates, prices and Coldplay party bus.
Coldplay announced, after spending six exceptional nights at Wembley Stadium in London New concerts in European stadiums for them world ball music tour In the’Summer 2023. Six years after the last unforgettable concerts in Italy On July 3 and 4, 2017, in Milan at the San Siro stadium, The band, led by Chris Martin, will return to Italy for three dates next summer.
Coldplay in concert in Italy: dates 2023
June 21, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
June 25 and 26, Milan, San Siro Stadium
Coldplay concert tickets
Purchase tickets to Coldplay concerts by clicking on the Ticketmaster or Ticketone website in the gray box below:
Tickets will be available in preview for users my living nation From 10:00 on Wednesday 24 August 2022. Public sale on Tickermaster and Ticketone will begin at 10.00 on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
NB: The Ticket purchase limit per customer From 4 tickets during the pre-sale period and 6 tickets for general sale. Coldplay concert tickets nominal.
Ticket prices
@ Milan:
Prato 109.25 €
Sector I No. 172.50 €
The second sector is numbered 143.75 euros
The third sector is numbered 109.25 euros
The fourth sector is numbered 92.00 euros
Sector 5 No. 74.75 €
Sector Six No. 57.50 €
@ Naples:
Prato 103.50 €
Sector I No. 172.50 €
Sector No. 2 138.00 €
The third sector is numbered 97.75 euros
The fourth sector is numbered 74.75 euros
Sector 5 No. 63.25 €
Sector Six No. 57.50 €
VIP Packages:
Higher power for early entry: ** Coming Soon Online **
- Prato ticket
- Early entry before the general opening of the gates
- COLD PLAY OFFICIAL ENVIRONMENT BRACELET
- eco-friendly coldplay gift
- Check-in and dedicated staff
Hot ticket coloring: ** Coming Soon Online **
- First Numbered Sector Ticket
- COLD PLAY OFFICIAL ENVIRONMENT BRACELET
- eco-friendly coldplay gift
- Check-in and dedicated staff
Nice hot ticket: ** Coming Soon Online **
- Numbered Sector Ticket
- Coldplay’s official eco-friendly chip and cord
- eco-friendly coldplay gift
- Check-in and dedicated staff
MY UNIVERSE Lounge (available only on Milan dates): ** Coming Soon Online **
- Numbered Sector One Seat
- Entry to the My Universe Lounge which includes:
- Pre-show food buffet with welcome cocktail and open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks
- Eco-friendly bracelet from My Universe Lounge
- eco-friendly coldplay gift
- Photo opportunity in front of My Universe Lounge
- Dedicated staff and check-in
Coldplay Party Bus
bus events, World Team Partner, Organizing Buses are reserved for the public only for Reaching Coldplay concert venues in 2023. Departures are scheduled from all over Italy. Why travel by bus?
- no pressure for travel arrangements: Your only idea is to buy your seat on the bus and get to the meeting place. Have fun, and Eventi in Bus will take care of the rest!
- It’s cheap Because you won’t have to spend money on gas, parking, highways and hotels
- Travel with fans Because buses are reserved only for those who go to the concert
COLIPLAY CONCERT BUS
Click here and reserve your place
By clicking on the link, you will be able to access all the information, bus trip prices and a tutorial To save your reservation Thanks to TEAM-W . discount code provided by Team World which can be used for any event on the Eventi in Bus website.
Bus event discount code
At any event on the site www.eventinbus.com You can use the discount code provided by Team World which guarantees you Highest discount rate available. When booking, all you have to do is enter the coupon: TEAM-W (must be written in all capital letters).
