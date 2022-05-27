Will it end without Matthew 14?

Will Don Matteo 14 be there?

Don Matteo 14 it will be? During the press conference on Friday, March 25, 2022, the fourteenth season is supposed to become a reality. Maria Pia like yourselfthe director of Rai Fiction, does the calculations: Don Mateo It has been on the air since January 7, 2000 for a total (so far) of 225 episodes. Longevity allowed Don MateoBecome a great brand” And the “To explore this brand in aEvolution, because we don’t stop. We are developing“. in this meaning “Evolution into Courage”. joins the chorus Francesco NardellaDeputy Director of Rai who assures that the product has remained the same and changed at the same time.

Luca BernabéCEO of Lux Vide on the same occasion confirms this Don Mateo and the “Longest and most successful running streak” In terms of ratings, for which Rai has been a precious guardian until now. He says that Nino Frasica “Every time he asked me when are we leaving with the next?” At the end of filming because this series is a wonderful love story.

Matilda BurnabyLux Vide founder adds: ‘We expect too much’ by Don Matteo. when it started “He didn’t think something could last thirteen seasons in Italy. We did it.” Thanks to the team behind it. The finished series has been sold abroad (in the United States, South America, Holland…) as well as the figure. This is the greatest success of the Poles in Poland. “It is good to make sure that our products are well known abroad”. With these buildings we expect one season fourteen (And not only!).

there official confirmation for Don Matteo 14 It still doesn’t exist, but it’s plausible that it will arrive soon. looking forward.

When Don Matteo comes out 14

We still don’t know Exit date from Don Matteo 14 The season, however, has yet to be officially confirmed although it may still happen.

must be renewed for Don Matteo 14 It will arrive soon, let’s imagine that between 2022 and 2023 the production phase begins. The broadcast of the first thirteen seasons included a series of episodes every two years With some exceptions in the early years and consistently from season nine onwards.

Don Matteo 14 plot, previews

We do not yet know the details of the plot of the fourteenth season of Don Mateobecause it has not yet been confirmed, although it may happen.

Self Don Mathieu (Terence Hill) He wouldn’t be there anymore, how could he be called Don Mateo? Will the novel, if it continues, have the same title? There is no confirmation around it other than an invitation: “Follow us” Response to the participants of the cast and crew at the press conference on March 25, 2022. After all, Raúl Bova himself stated on that occasion: “I wanted it to be a continuation: Don Matteo will remain Don Matteo, and Terence will always be Terence”. This is not a substitute.

How does Don Matteo end 13

The thirteenth season of Don Mateo ends with the tenth episode entitled “”Forgetting Matthew“. Don Massimo Is he hiding something as the Carabinieri thinks? Authorities investigate the priest’s strange movements and mysterious acquaintances. His secret relationships seem to include a woman who belongs to the man’s past.

Don Massimo Is he actually a good heart? snipers He stubbornly believes in his transparency. Because of Kony’s misunderstanding, the Marshal is forced to organize his wedding with him Elisa.

Discover other news from the Don Matteo series!

IOn the other hand, he is not having a moment of less confusion. fact that sergio Just count the cards again. Now more than ever, a woman finds herself torn between a future with him and Ines At a distance from everyone, with Valente.

Marco Looks like he’s found his balance with Valentina. He seems happy. Is it really?

especially, Don Massimo Is it really what it claims to be?

Don Matteo 14 Actors, Actors and Characters

Let’s start with one of the most frequently asked questions about Season 14 Don Mateo. Should new episodes be confirmed? There will also be Terence Hill? During the press conference on March 25, 2022, Luca Bernabé, CEO of Lux Vide, was not unbalanced: at the moment “Terence [Hill] he is gone. It’s in America“. He never fails to add that.”If he comes back we will welcome him as we did with Flavio Encinna [alias Anceschi, NdR]”. What it cannot do is agree to Terrence Hill’s request to standardize the format Inspector Montalbano to Don Mateo. Don Matteo’s historical representative suggested this because this would have allowed – on the one hand – to release the new episodes closer and – on the other hand – to stay less time on the set, which is very tiring for him. At this point, Lux Vide is in a dead end: it can’t be done.

As for the rest of the cast for a possible 14th season, we’re expecting a comeback ensemble of performers that includes:

Raul Bova (Don Massimo)

(Don Massimo) Nino Frasica (Marshall Czech)

(Marshall Czech) Maria Chiara Janita (Captain Anna Oliveri)

(Captain Anna Oliveri) Maurizio Lastrico (Marco Nardi)

(Marco Nardi) Natalie Guetta (Natalina Diutalevi)

(Natalina Diutalevi) Francesco Scali (fu)

(fu) Pamela Villoresi (Elissa)

(Elissa) Emma Valenti (Valentina Anchisky)

(Valentina Anchisky) Mattia Terusi (Federico Lemony)

(Federico Lemony) Georgia Agata (Greta Aloni)

(Greta Aloni) Aurora Minenti (Ines)

(Ines) Pietro Pulcini Follow Favorite

Follow Favorite Domenico Benelli (Remo Zapavinia)

(Remo Zapavinia) Francesco Castiglione (beard)

Introduction to Don Matteo 14, Does It Really Exist?

It’s still too early to see Trailer for the fourteenth seasonEspecially given the fact that new episodes have not yet been officially confirmed. Trailer from episodes of the fourteenth edition of Don Mateo It’s not yet available on YouTube, we’re convinced it will be about two months after the next season debuts on Rai 1, if it gets renewed. In the meantime, here’s the momentFinally and exciting from Terence Hill in Don Matteo 13:

Don Matteo 14 episodes, how many are there

During the press conference on March 25, 2022, Rai Fiction Director – Maria Pia Ammirati and Lux ​​Vide CEO – Luca Bernabei expressed their views on the Ventilation contraction in the number of episodes in the future Don Mateo. Maria Pia Amirati is well aware of both the excellent performance of the novel on TV In terms of both plays Ray Play Streaming and on demand. It is one of the best performing titles. Precisely for this reason, he feels obligated to honor fans’ love for the sequence. From Rai Fiction’s point of view, it’s “impossible” to think of reducing the number of episodes. Of the same opinion Luca Bernabé, who denies the fact that they never considered the premise of presenting only four episodes.

So we can finally imagine it Don Matteo 14 Count ten episodes as happened for season thirteen.

Don Matteo 13 It is produced by Lux Vide, a subsidiary of the Fremantle Group, in association with Rai Fiction. The direction is given to Francesco Vicario, Ricardo Donna and Luca Brignoni.

Don Matteo 14 in the flow, where do you see it

Don Mateo flocking to Ray Play Simultaneously with the broadcast on the first Rai channel and thereafter. If confirmed, we imagine it’s the same for season fourteen.