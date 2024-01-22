Chiara Ferragni Responds to Scam for Dolce & Gabbana Easter Eggs and Trudy Doll – News

Chiara Ferragni was booked into the Milan Register of Suspects, with a serious fraud hypothesis, not only for Balocco's pink Christmas Pandora affair, but also for Dolci Preziosi's Easter eggs and Trudy doll.

This emerges from the action brought by the Milanese prosecutor's office last Thursday before a Supreme Court judge, who must soon decide the conflict between the prosecutor's offices on the merits of investigating the Christmas cake case from the candy house. In Vej province. The influencer will answer 3 chapters along with the legal representatives of the manufacturing companies.

Milan Fusco's deputy prosecutor, who assigned the investigations to the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Gdf, sent the court prosecutor last Thursday, based on Article 54-bis of the Criminal Procedure Code. A tussle between prosecutors' offices broke out over who was responsible for handling the Pink Christmas Pandora case. In this regard, two other cases were brought to attention, namely the chocolate eggs and the toy, actually called “Mascot Chiara Ferragni”, produced in collaboration with Trudy, acquired in 2019 by Giochi Preziosi, with a registered office in Milan, initially accused of commercial fraud, which later turned into aggravated fraud. .

Now word goes to the Deputy Attorney General of the Supreme Court, the only prosecutor's office that has raised the question of jurisdiction by requesting documents related to Bandoro is Cuneo's office led by Onlio Todero. From what is known, the complaint announced by Codacons in recent days and related to the 2020 campaign to raise funds against Covid through a limited edition “capsule collection” developed in collaboration with Oreos.

“Regarding the investigation by the Milanese Prosecutor's Office on Chiara Ferragni, Cerealitalia ID SpA reiterates that, to date, no official information has been received regarding her involvement. However the company's approach has always been one of maximum cooperation with companies.” That's according to a note from Bari-based Cerealitalia, owner of the Dolce Breziosi brand of Easter eggs sponsored by Chiara Ferragni.

