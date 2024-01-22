Undersecretary Delmastro, who attended Rosazza's New Year's party, has been replaced by the vice president.

A new vice-president has been appointed temporarily, undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro delle Vedo of Fratelli d'Italia. Publito Morello, the chief inspector of the prison police, who until now held the role, did not follow Delmastro for about three weeks, starting in the days after New Year's Day. Delmastro confirms that Morello is on vacation for almost three weeks and it is unclear when he will return. At the end of this holiday season, it is not even known whether the Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for providing supplies to those in need, will decide to reinstate Morello in the same position.

Morello attended a party at the Pro Loco headquarters in Biella province, where 31-year-old Fratelli d'Italia deputy Emanuele Pozzolo was wounded by a gunshot and is under investigation. Conducted by the Biella Attorney's Office. Unlike Pozzolo, he was not at trial, but his testimony is considered crucial to clarifying the matter, as he was certainly in the room used for the firing party. Also, the injured person, Luca Campana, is his nephew. Then on January 4 the deputy prosecutor in charge of the investigation Paola Francesca Ranieri questioned Morello.

In the days after the crash, close ties emerged between Delmastro and Biella prison police officers. Delmastro is actually the Undersecretary in charge of Prison Administration (DAP) in the Ministry of Justice: he is therefore the government manager of the body that controls the administration of prisons and jails. The Delmastro family's law firm defended various local penal authorities involved in legal matters. Morello was a candidate and in 2009 was elected to the Biella city council, where Delmastro was a councillor, and in 2013 joined Delmastro in breaking away from Silvio Berlusconi's Popolo delle Libertà and joining the Fratelli d'Italia founded by Giorgia Meloni. In short, he was a party colleague of a politician to whom he acted as deputy.