Talented Matia Acosti has won the regional competition and is targeting the United States

The greatest satisfaction for the Piacenza youth section was not only for the excellent result expressed by twelve – year – old Matia Agosti (his father Andrea’s son of art as a coach on the red and white youth teams) who won last weekend. Representative Emilia-Romagna, competition of regions. The real championship for regional delegates, Lombardy’s Diamonds, has a total of 40 teams divided into 5 divisions, 3 baseball and 2 softball, coming from 10 different regions. As often happens, our area has reported more than laudable results. In particular, Emilia-Romagna won the U12 match with full points against Marche, Piedmont and Friuli VG in the opening round, Veneto in the semifinals and Friuli (7-6) in the final. Acosti was used in the third base and winger roles. But that’s not all, on the contrary. With this victory, the regional representative at the age of 12 will be in the Europe-Africa qualifying round for the Little League World Series scheduled for August 16th to 23rd in the Netherlands, Pennsylvania (USA). This summer is a dream come true for Matia Acosti, who represents our continent at the world’s most prestigious youth event. Meanwhile, he enjoys the tricolor title while waiting to try the most important race on tulips land.