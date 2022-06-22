June 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Talented Matia Acosti has won the regional competition and is targeting the United States

Talented Matia Acosti has won the regional competition and is targeting the United States

Noah French June 22, 2022 1 min read

The greatest satisfaction for the Piacenza youth section was not only for the excellent result expressed by twelve – year – old Matia Agosti (his father Andrea’s son of art as a coach on the red and white youth teams) who won last weekend. Representative Emilia-Romagna, competition of regions. The real championship for regional delegates, Lombardy’s Diamonds, has a total of 40 teams divided into 5 divisions, 3 baseball and 2 softball, coming from 10 different regions. As often happens, our area has reported more than laudable results. In particular, Emilia-Romagna won the U12 match with full points against Marche, Piedmont and Friuli VG in the opening round, Veneto in the semifinals and Friuli (7-6) in the final. Acosti was used in the third base and winger roles. But that’s not all, on the contrary. With this victory, the regional representative at the age of 12 will be in the Europe-Africa qualifying round for the Little League World Series scheduled for August 16th to 23rd in the Netherlands, Pennsylvania (USA). This summer is a dream come true for Matia Acosti, who represents our continent at the world’s most prestigious youth event. Meanwhile, he enjoys the tricolor title while waiting to try the most important race on tulips land.

See also  Samantha Migliore dies in Maranello, cosmetologist Pamela Andres inquires: I do not know she is dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine, latest news. Zhelensky will speak via video conference at the NATO summit

June 21, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Successes between the United States and Belgium

June 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

In the days to come, severe African heat with saron, but there will be some dangers; Forecasts »ILMETEO.it

June 20, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Talented Matia Acosti has won the regional competition and is targeting the United States

June 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Giovanna Ricuperati elected president of Confindustria Bergamo – photo

June 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Netflix and streaming services, the epidemic boom is over

June 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Mysterious bright New Zealand vortex

June 22, 2022 Karen Hines