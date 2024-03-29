Cesena-Pescara, pre-sales reach 13 thousand

There is an increasing atmosphere of promotion in the second division. Pre-sale for the Cesena-Pescara match scheduled for Saturday at 4.15pm is going smoothly, with attendance for season ticket holders and paying customers reaching 13,000 people at Manuzzi. The exact data indicates that 6,228 tickets were sold, of which 321 were to Pescara fansIt should be taken into account that Cesena has more than 6 thousand season ticket holders. This number is expected to rise given that Saturday's match may actually be a promotion party Torres lost 1-0 to Gubbio Staying at -11, this means that if the Bianconeri win they will go to +14 which with four days remaining would mathematically mean Serie B. The referee will be Andrea Calzavara from Varese and curiously on Delfino's bench there will be the former Juventus. Midfielder Cassione

Meanwhile, there is a small ticket issue regarding the opportunity of free access to Manuzzi for children registered with Cavalluccio's affiliates, where parents pay a small contribution of 10 euros. Some parents complain that this possibility has disappeared for the upcoming match, in fact the club will also keep this formula for the match between Cesena and Pescara but it is clearly impossible to meet all the requests coming from the affiliated clubs because this will be enough to fill the stadium. The club operates on a rotation system and those who cannot attend Cesena-Pescara will have the opportunity to attend another internal match.