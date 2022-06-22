There is the signature, Mane from Bayern

The former Liverpool striker joins the Germans at the highest point of his career. A rare fact of Bayern Munich, the club that used to buy players who were not yet fully trained and then sell them once they became superstars. Thirty-year-old Mane cost 40 million euros and his contract is valid for three seasons. A great investment by Bavarian standards, but considered indispensable. Indeed, Lewandowski and Gnabry could soon pack their bags – especially the Pole, although he still has a one-year contract – and it’s best not to find them unguarded in the offensive department. In this sense, the Senegalese is certain. In England he has always shown to be a top scorer: 111 goals in 263 Premier League games between Southampton and Liverpool, as well as 47 assists. Mane in Germany should not have problems adapting, given that before his arrival in the UK he played for Red Bull Salzburg, where he also learned German more than discreetly, in addition to signing 31 goals in 63 matches.

An intelligent and unassuming boy with recognized seriousness and generosity – countless charitable initiatives see him as the protagonist not only on the front – Sadio Mane also offers guarantees from a personal point of view, a detail that German executives pay close attention to. Coach Julian Nagelsmann, who should think of something else, sees him as the perfect man for his attacking tactics, which include extensive use of flank flanks, and the former Liverpool player’s favorite hunting ground, which is very good at receiving very big balls. Then meet up to serve your teammates or try out a personal solution. The goal of the Bavarians, as usual, is the Champions League, and Mane could really be the missing piece on the German chessboard, also because he will want to take revenge after the defeat he suffered in the final this year against Real Madrid.

With the Reds (2016-2022) Mane won it all: the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, the Premier League, the League Cup and the FA Cup. With his country – who was their top scorer with 33 places – instead winning the last African Cup, the only one Senegal has won, and leading his teammates to qualification for the World Cup in Qatar, is on the bill next November. On a personal level, he won the African Footballer of the Year award in 2019, the season in which he also became the Premier League’s top scorer.