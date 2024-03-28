An Easter gift for all Napoli players, what happened at Castel Volturno

Napoli are preparing to face Atalanta, and at the same time, with Easter approaching, a nice surprise has occurred at Castel Volturno.

Atalanta is upon us. The match against the Orbik team, which will be held on Saturday at 12:30 pm, represents one of the team's last invitations. Naples to Francesco Calzona In light of the Champions League chase. A crucial match that Napoli will face with Kvaratskhelia doubtful.

The Georgia star, newly qualified for Euro 2024, left early during extra time, relishing his qualification from the bench. Possible strain, an injury that is not serious, but it may keep Kafar off the field in the match with Diego Armando Maradona.

There will certainly be no shortage of alternatives: from Ngong to Traore, through to Jesper Lindstrom, who may finally get his chance after an objectively difficult year. Not only doubts, but also positive news: Victor Osimhen has already recovered and can return to lead Napoli's Trident after his withdrawal from Inter.

Ciro Bobilla visits Naples and brings gifts to the players and staff of the Azzurri

In short, sensitive days ahead of the race and the immediate holidays. Easter Holiday It's upon us and at the Konami Center in Castel Volturno, there's been a welcome surprise. Cerro Poblathe famous Neapolitan pastry chef, went to the Sports Center of the Italian Champions to present them with one of his creations: Columba artisan from his own pastry shop.

“As a big fan of Napoli and of course as a pastry chef, I hope that this gift will bring the Azzurri luck in beating Atalanta and winning all the remaining matches until the end of the tournament.”

This is a comment on the post published on Instagram From Poppella, who hopes to be able to positively influence the eventual rush of his favorites. We'll see, this “sweet” moment was probably especially appreciated in these stress-filled days.

In fact, the Calzona boys are aware of the difficult task they have to do. Fifth place is still complicated, very complicated after the ups and downs he spent with Rudi Garcia and especially Walter Mazzarri. It will require a perfect finish, which is not an impossible task, but given the lack of continuity that has characterized the 2023/2024 season, it objectively seems too much for the Blue Team. However, in football, we know that nothing is impossible and that the value of a team that lifted the title of Italian champion just a year ago requires us to at least try.