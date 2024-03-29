It is the oldest tournament in international rugby and the subject of a fierce sporting rivalry dating back to the Victorian era in Britain.

The Calcutta Cup, contested by Scotland and England every year, became the focus of the rugby world on Saturday when the two old rivals faced off against each other at Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, in front of nearly 70,000 rugby fans.

The clash was part of the annual European Six Nations Rugby Championship, which sees England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales battle it out for the title of the best men's international rugby team in the Northern Hemisphere, with Scotland coming out 30th-21st winners, sending the home team's fans into ecstasy.

Why is the cup called Calcutta Cup?

The cup is so named because it was made in Calcutta (present-day Calcutta) by Indian silversmiths in 1878 during British colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent.

In January 1873, the Calcutta Rugby Football Club was founded by soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the Royal East Kent Regiment, among others, who were stationed in Calcutta, the then capital of British India. However, due to the growing popularity of polo and the departure of many of its founding members from the area, the club dissolved after four years.

This prompted his honorary secretary and treasurer, J. A. James Rothney, to write to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to “do perpetual good to the cause of rugby” using the club's remaining funds of INR 270 lakh. At that time, the Indian rupee was worth about one shilling and 10 pence (about 22 cents in modern British currency).

The decision was made to melt down the coins to create a silver cup decorated with three handles in the shape of a Royal Cobra and, in the words of World Rugby, “an Indian elephant…on the lid in tribute to the British Governor-General.” And the elephant processions that accompanied the rulers of India for more than 2,500 years.

The RFU decided that it should be awarded to the winners of future rugby matches between Scotland and England. The first Calcutta Cup tournament was held in 1879 and ended in a draw.

What makes this year's Calcutta Cup so special?

Scotland's win over England at the weekend means the team has claimed the cup for four consecutive years, a feat last achieved in 1896 during the reign of Queen Victoria.

But Scotland's recent dominance in this match represents something of a turnaround.

Indeed, as the larger and more resourceful of the UK's two founding nations, England have traditionally had the upper hand in the Calcutta Cup, losing only three times between 2000 – when the Six Nations were in charge – and 2017, when they were demolished. Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Even during the last decade of the old Five Nations, which ran from 1910 to 1931 and from 1947 to 1999 before Italy joined the competition, England were victorious, losing only once to Scotland between 1990 and 1999.

Saturday's result means Scotland's David can boast England's Goliath for at least another year.

Why is the competition fierce between Scotland and England?

Despite being part of the United Kingdom, Scotland and England – with populations of 5.4 million and 56.5 million respectively – have long been rivals in the sporting arena.

This stems from the Wars of Independence fought between Scotland and England during the 13th and 14th centuries, when the Scots repelled English subjugation attempts and emerged as a sovereign nation thanks to Scotland's most famous national hero, William Wallace (c. 1270–1305). and King Robert the Bruce (1274-1329).

While Scotland and England gave up their individual sovereignty to form Great Britain in the Act of Union of 1707, each retained its status as a nation, with Scotland retaining its own distinct legal, educational, and religious institutions.

The creation of a devolved Scottish Parliament in 1999 was followed by a polarizing debate about its constitutional future, which is still well underway.

As such, Scotland's recent dominance of the 145-year-old fixture has been exhilarating not only for Scottish rugby fans but also for those fans keen to sever political ties with their more populous English neighbour.

So is the Calcutta Cup more important for Scotland?

Many in England have long accused their fellow Scots of suffering from an inferiority complex when it comes to the success of English sport on the world stage, which makes Scottish success in rugby and football pale in comparison.

This includes the common accusation that, where rugby and football are concerned at international level, Scotland's ambitions begin and end with the desire to simply beat England.

The Scottish national anthem, sung by players and fans at sporting events, also pays tribute to Robert the Bruce's defeat of King Edward II of England at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314.

Indeed, Scotland's victory over England in 1990, which saw Scotland win the Calcutta Cup and the Greater Five Nations Championship, came against a backdrop of tensions between Scotland and England after British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher decided to introduce the new tax system to her government. The much-hated poll tax – in Scotland in 1989, a year before it was launched in England.

But after 1990, England achieved significant success over their smaller rival. Tom English, author of The Grudge, which tells the political and sporting story of Scotland's 1990 Grand Slam triumph, said England viewed the Calcutta Cup as a “formality” during this period.

But for Scotland, the sports journalist told Oltre La Linea: “The match never lost its meaning, and the more they lost the Calcutta Cup, the more the desire increased, and the more important the victory against England became.”

Now, English said, that has changed.

“For the English rugby establishment – ​​the wealthy fans who have taken great pleasure in taunting the poor Scots for many years – this must be very difficult to accept,” he said. “A real blow to pride. A challenge to their rugby identity. Their rugby psyche has been trampled on by a nation they were used to beating. It's a tough pill for them to swallow.”