Cairo: “Disagreements? A falling tree makes more noise…

May 5, 2024

Words of the Shepherd of Turin at the end of the day on May 4th in which the entire world of the Granata paid tribute to the invincible

Torino today paid tribute to the victims of the Superga tragedy on its 75th anniversary. Upon the arrival of President Urbano Cairo And the team, I heard some whistles and protests directed at the owner of the granata. In the evening, one number in the club commented on this episode as follows: “Today in Superga many people said to me: Mr. President, do not give up, wait. It is true that there were some moments of protest, but this happens because there is someone who affects everyone. A falling tree makes more noise than a growing forest.”

Cairo’s statements, collected by the Italian news agency ANSA on the sidelines of the event “Between Innovation and the Future: Making the Cycling Economy in Italy” held on the evening of May 4 in Turin, continue with today’s summary: “Even in the Rubaldo Center, this morning, where we put on the first pitch of our youth center, there was a fan who, when I arrived, asked me to sell Torino, but the others were happy. A year after the Superga, in 2011, there was a strong protest, but we We were in eighth place in the second division. Today we returned from three normal years. It is true that the goal was to perform better and go to Europe, but there are still three matches left to see how things will go since I returned Toro to the Italian League in 2012. We were on the left side of the table seven times, this might have been the eighth, and that’s what the fans were asking me for at the time.”

