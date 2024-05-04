Because Italy went to the United States to play two simple friendly matches

There are two reasons that prompted the Federation to organize two friendly matches for the Italian national team in the United States against Venezuela (today) and Ecuador (Sunday, March 24). One is economic in nature, the other can be auspicious.

WhyItaly He plays two friendly matches in the United States vs Venezuela (today, 10 p.m. Italian time) Mr. Dr Ecuador (March 24, 9 p.m.)? Is it possible that there will not be any teams to confront in Europe without traveling a distance of more than seven thousand kilometers? Why choose this long journey in the middle of the Italian League championship which, with the 30th round approaching, enters the main stage? Questions asked spontaneously in light of the two tests that National March is scheduled as a preliminary phase for European Championship 2024 Scheduled in Germany.

These are the penultimate unofficial matches before their debut in the Continental Cup (15 June against Albania, in Group B alongside Spain and Croatia) which will again be preceded by two “warm-up” matches against Türkiye H Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 4 and 9).

The choice to take a 12-hour flight is linked to two reasons, even if the Union has not provided an official explanation in this regard. But it is not difficult to conclude firstly that the American tour brought good economic income to “Inconvenience”.. On the east coast team Luciano Spalletti It will move between Florida and New Jersey: today, at the Drv Pnk Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, “home” of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, the first test with Batista’s Vinotinto; Next Sunday, at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison (home of the New York Red Bulls), the match will be held against Ecuador. Both will be broadcast live on TV, free-to-air and broadcast live on Rai 1.

In addition to the purely financial aspect There is still a reason behind the national team’s long journey to the other side of the world. It’s environmentalin order to “get to know” the North American audience in light 2026 FIFA World Cup Which will play between United States of America, Canada H Mexico It will be organized according to a renewed formula (from the number of teams to the composition of the groups and the duration). Italy are yet to qualify, but after missing out on Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, getting their foot in the door in those parts could be a good omen.