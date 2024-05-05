Chelsea storms Osimhen and plays the Lukaku card for Napoli

It’s not just Paris Saint-Germain that concerns the Nigerian striker: his future could determine the fate of Big Rom

for every Romelu Lukaku Another summer that promises to be the hero of transfer news: the future of the Belgian, On loan to Roma but owned by ChelseaEverything remains to be deciphered. The only thing that is certain is that, just like last year, Not part of the Blues’ plans. The likelihood of him remaining at the Giallorossi under the same terms agreed last August – a full loan – is very low at the moment, but cannot be ruled out. But just as the Arabian mermaids were rejected a year ago, they are on the horizon again. However, the exciting novelty is today represented by the Naples route, with Lukaku’s fate is closely linked to Osimhen’s.

According to what was reported by gianlucadimarzio.com, about the Nigerian Napoli striker, who will stop wearing the blue shirt next summer – as a condition of terminating the contract worth 120 million dollars – It’s not just about the strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain – He was called up to fill the gap caused by Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid – but also to Chelsea. The London Club is evaluating the feasibility of performing surgery on… 80/90 million With tag inserted Lukaku In addition to a young man. The Belgian has always been an admirer of incoming Italian sporting director Manna, who actually pushed him to join Juventus a year ago. For now, this is a hypothesis whose feasibility depends also, or perhaps above all, on the will of Osimhen and Lukaku.