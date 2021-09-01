Best apps to use to stream 2021/2022 Serie A

If you’re away from home and can’t skip one season of league, do not worry. If the streaming service is down, there is a simple solution to this problem.

It is called a VPN and it is a program that allows you to hide your source IP address, allowing you to access services that are available in other countries.

One of the best is called ExpressVPNWith its speed, ease of use, and powerful security features that are easy to understand even for the least experienced, watching the game while streaming is very simple. It is also compatible with almost all available streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox e PlayStationAs well as cell phones Android NS An apple.

Once downloaded and installed, go ahead and open the app VPN, press “choose location” and you will physically transport yourself to the selected location. You are now ready to watch your favorite Serie A live stream from anywhere in the world.

Applications that you can use with a VPN

BT Sport

BT Sport It is the new home of the leading Italian football in United kingdom The selected matches from each round are broadcast live through its English channels. Coverage will be moderated by James Richardson, Classic Presenter league by channel 4.

Subscribers can watch BT Sports Online, directly via the website or using the BT Sport app available for iOS and Android, as well as on consoles, Apple TVs, Now TVs, and some Samsung Smart TVs.

For those who don’t want the commitment or cost of a full BT Sport subscription, there is now a monthly Pass option BT SportAllowing you to pay €25 and cancel whenever you like. This makes it the perfect choice if you just want to try out BT Sport or if you know you won’t want to for an entire year.

No matter what contract term you choose, you can also take advantage of it Premier League in BT Sport, subordinate Football subordinate Prime ministerExclusive live shows UFC streaming And much more.

If you’re outside the UK right now and want to watch one of this week’s Serie A matches, don’t worry about geo-blocking your account – just get one. VPN And follow the instructions above to broadcast the event as if you were at home.

ESPN

Even broadcasting rights to league In the US, their hands have changed, with Paramount Plus taking over from ESPN as the exclusive live broadcaster for US matches for the 2021/22 season, as well as the Coppa Italia.

formerly known as CBS All Access Ahead of Paramount Plus’s relaunch in March, this streaming platform doesn’t just offer great value: a subscription to the awesome Paramount Plus is available starting at just $4.99 per month for an ad-supported “Easy” plan, or $10 per month without ads.

In addition to league, The platform also owns the rights to live broadcasts of UEFA Champions League, European League, European Conference League, NWSL, CONCACAF Nations League, 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Argentine First Division and Brazilian First Division in the United States. It’s also the home of Rugrats’ 2021 revival and Frasier’s return, and also gives you access to Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise and The Hustle and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Basic

Paramount Plus Compatible with a variety of devices, including AndroidAnd IPAD NS iPhone, Apple TV and Fire TV NS Smart TV of the YearAnd LG, Samsung e Vizio, Chromecast and games PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.. You can stream to three devices at the same time and have the ability to download TV shows and movies to watch offline.

fox sport

Fox Sports take over from be in sports Italian football is broadcast live in Australia for the 2021/22 season. The network plans to show two live matches each week with two more games delayed.

If you do not have Fox As part of the package Pay TVYour best option may be to subscribe to a streaming service you are athletic It grows quickly. It has no ban contracts and gives you access to more than 50 other sports including Cricket, NRL and F1.