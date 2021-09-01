September 1, 2021

Us Open, Seppi and Sinner fly into the second round

Mirabelle Hunt September 1, 2021

New York (USA) – Double success at the US Open. Jannik Sinner e Andreas Seppi They landed in the second round after hitting Australian Max Purcell and Hungarian Marton Fukowicz. Sinner, No. 16 in the world rankings, beat Purcell (No. 191) in four sets. Having dominated the first two sets (6-4, 6-2), he gave his opponent the third, before closing the match in the fourth set, winning 6-4. The next opponent is the winner of the match Cecchinato-Svajda.

Sippy, a four-hour marathon

the race between sippy (world number 89) e phosofix. The match was decided in the fifth group after more than Quattro ore. The Hungarian came home in the first set 6-2, after that Seppi won twice (7-5, 6-4). When the match appeared to have gone downhill due to the blue, this is the reaction of Vosovic, who brought the match back to a tie with his fourth win 6-2. The fifth set was decisive, won in the tiebreak, 15-13 by the Italian tennis player. In the second round Seppi will face Poland’s Hubert HurkaczThe 10th seed beat Belarusian Igor Gerasimov

Tennis, Britney’s super reflexes in training

