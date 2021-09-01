Us Open, Seppi and Sinner fly into the second round

New York (USA) – Double success at the US Open. Jannik Sinner e Andreas Seppi They landed in the second round after hitting Australian Max Purcell and Hungarian Marton Fukowicz . Sinner, No. 16 in the world rankings, beat Purcell (No. 191) in four sets. Having dominated the first two sets (6-4, 6-2), he gave his opponent the third, before closing the match in the fourth set, winning 6-4. The next opponent is the winner of the match Cecchinato-Svajda.

Sippy, a four-hour marathon

the race between sippy (world number 89) e phosofix. The match was decided in the fifth group after more than Quattro ore. The Hungarian came home in the first set 6-2, after that Seppi won twice (7-5, 6-4). When the match appeared to have gone downhill due to the blue, this is the reaction of Vosovic, who brought the match back to a tie with his fourth win 6-2. The fifth set was decisive, won in the tiebreak, 15-13 by the Italian tennis player. In the second round Seppi will face Poland’s Hubert HurkaczThe 10th seed beat Belarusian Igor Gerasimov