All the sports to watch at parties if you have a DAZN

As you know, Christmas consists not only of relatives, gifts and food, but also relaxation, sofa and sports, in this case broadcast by DAZN, with a series of unmissable appointments in Italy, Europe and the United States.

As usual, the platform also keeps us company in December, bringing a special atmosphere to the house, bringing everyone together in front of major sporting events that will be an exceptional side dish for our parties and ignite the passion of the curious and connoisseurs.

Stanko Gruden / Zoom AgencyGetty Images

Alpine Skiing World Cup

The long weekend in anticipation of Christmas (the famous Immaculate Conception) becomes the perfect opportunity for Christmas shopping but also for relaxing at home. In this special moment of respite, ski lovers can follow the Alpine Ski World Cup races in Sestriere in the name of the women’s technical disciplines and Val d’Isère, with the men’s giant slalom, which will take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December. . One way to shorten the wait for a mountain vacation.

Live events are available on DAZN via Eurosport 1HD and Eurosport 2HD channels, starting at 09:15.

Christmas in the NBA

As all NBA fans know, we play on Christmas Day and spare no money. The world’s most famous basketball league puts on the most exciting matches in the lineup, making players and teams of the moment challenge each other. We’ve seen Kobe against LeBron in the past, or Jordan’s historic 42 points against the Knicks in 1992.

Until now, even Italian basketball fans, of whom there are many, have embraced this tradition and at Christmas they are not going to get off the couch.

Matthew AshtonGetty Images

Boxing Day

The name may be deceiving, but Boxing Day is nothing more than Boxing Day, a moment that in the UK turns into a major sporting event. In the past, British teams played football matches on Christmas Day, but this changed in the 1950s when December 25th began to be seen as a family-only day. As a result, the last football match took place on Christmas Day 1957, and the matches were moved to “Boxing Day – Boxing Day”, which has become a tradition in the UK.

Darts!

The professional darts tournament is now a cult event on DAZN and of course also has its place at Christmas.

The first edition of the World Darts Championship was held in 1994 and has been held ever since between December and January. This year, in fact, it will start on Wednesday December 15th and end on Monday January 3rd 2022. The British, and not only them, love darts and following the World Darts Championship is more than a good way to immerse yourself in their culture. 96 players will participate in the new edition of the World Cup and will fight for a prize pool totaling £ 2.5 million; Everything will be organized in the wonderful setting of Alexandra Palace. The tournament will stop over the Christmas break, and then resume on December 27, but the heated phase will begin on Day 1 of 2023, when the quarter-finals will begin.

The two semi-finals will take place on the evening of January 2nd, while the final will take place on January 3rd: a long marathon for the best of 13 groups.