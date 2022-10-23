Commisso vs Inter dressing rooms, Fiorentina deny

Minds emigrated 4-3 after Franchi, Fiorentina ask Inter for an official apology

The final is a very exciting match between Fiorentina and Inter, both on and off the field. ANSA news agency reported, citing sources close toInterAfter the 4-3 goal, the Nerazzurri coaches were verbally attacked in the Franchi stands. Not only that: the president of Fiorentina Rocco Komisso He was going to throw himself at the door of Inter’s dressing rooms, hitting her with his fists. Situation denial categorically from Fiorentina with a note: Commisso came down to the purple locker room just to congratulate the team and waits official apology by Nerazzurri.

La Fiorentina: “We are waiting for INTERS’ excuse”

“ACF Fiorentina categorically denied all rumors attributed to President Commisso or to other managers who violated the violent behavior that occurred at the end of the match. At the end of the match, President Commisso simply descended into the Fiorentina locker rooms to congratulate the coach and the men on the excellent performance.. President Rocco Commisso He is awaiting an official apology from Inter and its president Stephen Zhang and from those who spread this false news, and return the truth as soon as possible.”