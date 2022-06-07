[16619] Sixteen Tokyo Olympic champions at the Golden Gala | sports

Golden Galactic: 16 champions in the Tokyo Olympics. Online, the final entries for Thursday’s event at the Olympique in Rome, the fifth stage of the Diamond League: the new Bednarek (200) and Ahmed (5000), silver in the games. Tickets are still on sale

Sixteen Olympic champions from Tokyo in a magnificent edition of the Pietro Mennea Golden Gala. The countdown to the event began on Thursday evening (June 9) at the Olympic Stadium, the fifth stage of the Wanda Diamond League: today the first world champions who will participate in the n edition. 42, including Jamaican triple Olympic champion from Tokyo Elaine Thompson-Hera, speed legend Alison Felix (USA), 15th century man on the podium at the last three editions of the Games, Kirani James (Grenada). Three days before the meeting, the Golden Gala team was joined by two more medals from Tokyo: at the start of the 200m will be US Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, a personal best of 19.68 in last summer’s final. After the victory in the Rabat stage, he will meet on the Olympic track with the three Italian sprinters in the relay, the Olympic 4×100 champion Filippo Torto, Fausto Desalo and Lorenzo Bata, and the 400th Indoor World Champion Jeremy Richards (Trinidad and Tobago). Another mid-distance novelty, with the inclusion of Canada’s Mo Ahmed, Olympic silver in the 5000 in Japan and world bronze in Doha, a major challenge awaits with gold in the 10,000 match Celion Bariga (Ethiopia) and with the other. Ethiopian Briho Aregawi. In the typical turnover that characterizes entries before each event, the top runners Moataz Barshim (Qatar) and runners Tryvon Brommel (USA) and Su Bingtian (China) should note the resignations of Moataz Barshim (Qatar).

The sparkling evening at the Olympique offers many points of interest, just over a month away from the World Cup in Eugene that will begin on July 15. On the track, the 200m width race with the world’s fastest woman (Thompson-Herrah), Olympic 400m gold medalist Shauna Miller Uibo (Bahamas), world champion Dina Asher-Smith, is the biggest medal holder ever. (Felix) and gold relay Sherica Jackson (Jamaica). In the new 100-meter race for the Tokyo Silver Fred Curley, in the 400 meters watch out for James and gold in the 4×400 Michael Sherry. The middle distance is also of absolute depth, with Tokyo Queen 800 Athing Mu (US), 1500 with Olympic silver Laura Muir (Great Britain), 3000 steeplechase with second Ethiopian in Japan Lamecha Girma and 5000 with Barega and many other stars. Hurdles (100 hours) for Puerto Rican Olympic champion Yasmine Camacho Quinn, 400 hours with Dutchman Fimki Ball. Fire platforms: Tall Gianmarco Tamberi gold ready to glorify himself in front of the home crowd, jumpers Malaika Mihambo (Germany) and Katie Nageotte (USA) can fly at long range and into the shaft. Even the launches are no less: Slovenian Christian C faces the all-five-circle podium (including Swedish Swede Daniel Stahl), in the weight belongs to American Joe Kovacs, silver last summer in Japan. At the rally (3000) the highlight was the Olympic blue of Massimo Stano.

Tickets are available online and at ticket points

It is possible to purchase tickets on TicketOne to enjoy the spectacle of the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea on June 9 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

These are the prices (to which €2 of pre-sale rights must be added), with the relevant discounts for under 16s.

Monte Mario Arrival: €40 (reduced €25); Premium Arrivals: €25 (reduced €20);

Departure from Monte Mario: 20 euros (reduced by 15 euros); Tribuna Tevere: €15 (reduced €10);

Curve e Distinti (excluding arrivals from Distinti): 10 euros (reduced 7 euros).

(Photo Quine/Wanda Diamond League)

Source: FIDAL Press Office