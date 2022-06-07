700 participants of the 51st Cycling Tour of Milan – Sanremo Randonni, Fussini: “Very good balance”

Sanremo. Goes in a file there The 51st Edition of the Milan Cycling Tour – Sanremo Randonni Disputed last Sunday. Registered event this year 700 members Much of it comes from abroad. This event is in fact now a reference point for all cycling enthusiasts. Among the most represented foreign countries are: France, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Austria.

“The balance is very good The President of the University of California, Sanremo, commented Fabrizio Fucini – We found it to be a perfect day as well as the temperatures, and it is It stayed between 23 and 27 degrees. We have received 700 applications from all over the world the world, even from Australia and Taiwan. Thanks to all of them Those who contributed to the success of the event: the concerned authorities, the police, General assistance and our partners. A special hug for the volunteers moved As always of great passion his work was indispensable. there now Let’s rest for a while and then we’ll start work right away for the 52nd edition.”

The track brought back the 300 km that separates Milan from Sanremo, on the same roads on which the Spring Classic was held in 2021. « Presentation of sports, tourism and promotion of the whole territory – said the city councilor of San Remo Giuseppe Faraldi – The number of 700 members means that this is an important event. We are delighted with the success that has been achieved, and for this we would like to thank all the organizers, in particular Fabrizio Fusini for the desire and courage he has always shown in taking this adventure and managing it in the best possible way. See you next year! “.

All participants, as soon as they crossed the finish line, were awarded the “Final” medal. The evening before the most numerous groups received prizes: Wielerbus, Road Bike Rieti, La Ciotat 2000, Kulessa and Team Professionale Bike. The Milan-Sanremo Randonni cycling tour “La Classicissima” is also available on Facebook and Instagram.