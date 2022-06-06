The new Range Rover Sport will be produced at the Solihull plant in the UK, home to all ranges. The latest generation of high-performance sports cars can already be ordered in Italy at list prices between 95,300 and 146,200 euros. The new Range Rover Sport made its world premiere with a record-breaking flood-chute climb of a giant dam.

The dam is the Karahangukar hydroelectric power station in eastern Iceland. Designed to produce 4600 GWh per year for the Alcoa aluminum foundry.

The epic climb saw the new Range Rover Sport withstand a torrent of water flowing down the dam slope at a rate of 750 tons per minute. One loss of traction would have plunged the car into a cliff, but the new Range Sport never broke down. At the wheel is Jessica Hawkins, the official James Bond driver who has completed one of the many challenges of Land Rover’s luxury SUV.

In fact, the Range Rover Sport has previously completed a string of record-breaking achievements such as record climbs to Pikes Peak, The first recorded desert crossing of the Empty Quarter in Arabia and the first ascent of 999 steps leading to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018. Jessica Hawkins, Stunt Driver put it this way.

“The power of the flowing water was breathtaking. Driving with a drop of 90m behind you made the trip the most difficult route I’ve ever taken. Despite the steep incline and flowing water, the new Range Sport made everything easier. The traction, composure and vision inspired me so much confidence that I was even able to enjoy the whole experience.”

And we come to the presentation of the new Range Rover Sport engines It is fully electrified and includes two hybrid and three diesel 6-cylinder engines with a mild hybrid engine and an all-new 530 hp V8 Twin Turbo engine that delivers sporty performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds with Dynamic Launch.

While purely electric propulsion will be available in 2024. And we come to the design of the car. The proportions underline the emotional style of the new Range Rover Sport with its taut surfaces and distinctive side profile, as well as accentuated by its powerful proportions that give the impression that the car is always ready to go ahead.

The minimalist design of the new Range Rover Sport is also reflected in the interior All-new and featuring a fresh interpretation of flying style with the dominant driving mode typical of all Range Rovers, the latest driver-assist technology and the best materials come together to ensure each route is as unique as possible. Range Rover Creative Director Jerry McGovern said the following. “Our latest Range Rover Sport fits perfectly with the term’s most modern approach to Range design, while amplifying the confident, unquestioned sporting character.”

Smart technology provides remote updates for up to 63 electronic units, ensuring that the new Range Rover Sport remains at the forefront of innovation, technology and modern services throughout the life of the vehicle. On the other hand, the infotainment Pivi Pro is equipped with a 13.1-inch HD curved touchscreen display, which is located in the center of the dashboard. By controlling everything from navigation to vehicle modes and settings, Pivi Pro learns user habits and intelligently customizes the onboard experience, becoming an intuitive personal assistant. Amazon Alexa 2 introduces a new level of convenience, thanks to the ability to control various settings and features through voice commands as well as reducing the possibility of distractions.

Alexa is integrated into the Pivi Pro and allows Alexa home automation devices to be operated, With the Land Rover and Remote Skills smartphone app, soon also available for Italy. The new Range Rover Sport is the most dynamic and off-road version of Land Rover’s luxury SUV, utilizing the latest intelligent all-wheel drive system and incorporating the latest Land Rover all-terrain innovations and technologies. of dynamic ability. The new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control system made its debut on the new Range Sport and works to tackle challenging terrain while maintaining a steady progression based on terrain conditions. One of four comfort settings can then be selected and the system intelligently adjusts the speed, allowing you to focus on steering.

Advanced Aerodynamic Suspension introduces volume-convertible air suspension for the first time It is suitable for every new Range Rover Sport. This intelligent system ensures a wider range of suspension operations, by varying the pressure in the air suspension, to combine the traditional comfort of all Range Rovers with the optimum control that is the specialty of Range Sport. To improve responsiveness, the vehicle then monitors the road ahead using navigation data to prepare in advance for curves.

Cabin Air Purification Pro advanced system for the new Range Sport Creates and maintains the ideal atmosphere for passenger well-being and driver focus. The new Range Sport environment is even more inviting thanks to the Meridian Signature Audio System which is the most advanced and powerful audio system ever in a Range Sport: it can go up to a maximum of 29 speakers including four in the headrests, to create sound zones in the four corners from the cockpit.

The Range Sport will be produced at the Solihull plant in the UK, Home to all Range Rovers. Finally, the latest generation of the newly unveiled Range Sport can also be ordered in Italy at prices ranging from 95,300 to 146,200 euros.