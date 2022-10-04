zodiac signs | Privacy under pressure: 4 signs that will leave you in November

4 zodiac signs will reflect for a long time and decide to end the relationship in November. Be careful if you partner with one of them.

Someone will say goodbye and will do so next November. Let’s find out together what files 4 zodiac signs who decide to break off their relationship. Are you a partner of one of them? not hope.

Sometimes a separation between two people can be inevitable. There are many reasons to say goodbye, ranging from an unforgivable betrayal to a complete incompatibility.

Some couples who have been together for a short time may be at risk and experience feelings of discomfort and uneasiness from their partner. Love is a pure feeling, but A relationship needs compromise, patience and dedication. Not everyone can always compromise on these things in their relationship and eventually the couple breaks up. Now let’s see together what will be the signs of the zodiac that will struggle to move forward and decide on the parting.

4 Zodiac Signs That Will Say Goodbye

The The scorpion November will live tense and nervous. You will need to keep your emotions in place so that you do not explode with your partner. Many Scorpios will decide they no longer deserve it and will leave their significant other.

there weight scale Instead he wants to distance himself from an unfaithful person. If you have been married for a short time, then the relationship will be very risky, because those born under this sign will be very nervous and will not want more problems.

Those born under the sign cancer They may close the door and walk away. In fact, many people belonging to this sign will want to completely change the atmosphere and there is news coming only for singles. Cases that have been on hold for months will have to be closed.

The twins They will no longer tolerate routine gestures and some partner gestures that will be unpleasant and heavy. There will be strong conflicts and arguments that can culminate in a final rupture. Closing is not always negative because you can be reborn even from a break and start over in a great way.