Prince Philip, as well as Penelope Knachpool at the funeral. Who is the countess with whom she will have an affair – Libero Quotidiano

Ai The funeral of Prince Philip A seat was reserved for Penelope Knatchpool, Contessa Mountbatten From Burma, which is now referred to as “Prince’s best friend”, or by “lover.” Mrs. Mountbatten, known in the family as “Penny”, is the wife of Norton Knatchpool, Count of Mountbatten of Burma, son of Countess Patricia Knatchpole.

Site prepared Marie Claire That Penelope, daughter Marian Hood And a wealthy businessman Reginald Eastwood He grew up in a boarding school in Switzerland and graduated in 1976 from London School of Economics. During her school years she was attached to it Norton Knatchball. One of the witnesses of their marriage was the groom’s cousin, Prince Charles. Penelope and Norton settled in Broadlands, Hampshire, but settled down Attended a lot For the life of the royal family.

Prince Philip immediately liked him Benny is passionate about horse riding And in 1994 he gave it A trainer in the art of conducting the party. The countess was fascinated by the prince and enjoyed her company and company Reverent jokes. Together, they also raced in miniature bikes.

In short, the two, despite the great age difference, 32 years old, became very close friends. Prince and Penny are often seen alongside The Royal Windsor Horse Show The countess visited him nearly every day at the Wood Farm cottage in Sandringham where Philip retired in 2017. It is easy to make inferences about their relationship. However, the Queen always valued their friendship so much that she asked some relatives to make room for Countess Penelope, to allow her to participate in the funeral. Among those who gave up her place in the church was Sarah Ferguson.