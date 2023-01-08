Zidane still unemployed: US bench ‘no’

Zinedine Zidane will not be America’s technical commissioner: France is his choice, although he has renewed with Deschamps.

The objection has not yet been defined as to who the Technical Commissioner will be America: Greg Berhalter He ended up at the center of an investigation launched by the U.S. Soccer Federation for allegations of physical assault on his wife (the episode dates back to 1991 and Confirmed by concerned person) and may not be reconfirmed in his place.

US Soccer’s aims have moved to a profile of absolute prestige: we’re talking about it Zinedine Zidane Who, according to the indiscretion of ‘L’Equipe’ confirmed by GOAL, denied the advances of the Stars and Stripes national team.

A rich economic proposition and the possibility of leading Pulisic and his compatriots to the 2026 World Cup, which the United States will co-host with Canada and Mexico, is a no-no.

An attractive project but not much for Zidane, who, in his heart, hopes to crown his career as a coach. FranceAlthough the contract renewal came in the last few hours Didier Deschamps Until 2026.

‘Les Blues’ is a frequent point of interest for ‘Jizou’, although he may still have to wait to sit on the bench of his dreams.