January 8, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“The Lucky One Hasn’t Come Yet”

Noah French January 8, 2023 1 min read

It was central New evidenceIn the province RomeThird prize Italy Lottery 2022 from 2 million euro. «This morning, when I woke up, I got a message from a customer that my business had a third prize and that he wasn’t the winner for just three numbers.», Its owner’s son explains to Agipronews Valerio Vitelli Vitelli Pastry Bar in Via Palombarese, 370.

Lottery Italy, blind goddess in Ciociaria, prizes in Castrocillo, Azonia and Filitino: 50 thousand euros in the capital

Who is the winner?

As of now the lucky ticket holder has not yet arrived, but the winner must be a local resident. «Winner A Regular customer of the bark. I hope he also shows a coffee, and someone who needs the winning amount. For my restaurant, this is the first such significant win, we went up to 50 thousand euros with SuperEnalotto, but nothing significant until yesterday evening.».

Winning ticket

Mr. Vitelli’s coupon L 349605 was sold in the last few days. “Looking at the series I think January 4th, but still close to the final rush”.

Rome, where last year’s millionaire ticket was sold a few meters from a tobacconist who won 5 million won.

See also  Social Networks Towards Voting: TiKTok is gearing up for elections in Italy and the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Zidane still unemployed: US bench ‘no’

January 8, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Robbery at a villa in Santa Maria delle Grazie: 100 thousand euros

January 8, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Brunetta’s wife Renzi sentenced to restitution for defamation: 2016 tweet on crosshairs

January 7, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

“The Lucky One Hasn’t Come Yet”

January 8, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Ferro immigrants: “Ships in Pd? Southern ports collapsing”

January 8, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

Horoscope for the week January 9-15, predictions of Artemis

January 8, 2023 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Snow returns to the Alps, live situation, photos and video «3B Meteo

January 8, 2023 Karen Hines