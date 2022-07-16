Youth Orchestra of Bucks County in Cremona from the United States

As part of the twelfth edition of the Cremona Summer Festival, the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County (YOBC), an American youth orchestra, will perform on Sunday 17 July at 9.00 pm at the Cortile Federico II in Cremona.

The Cremona Summer Festival is organized by the Cremona Chamber of Commerce with the “Claudio Monteverdi” Institute of Musical Studies, with the participation of the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Cremona, with the support and collaboration of the “Antonio Stradivari” Violin Federation. Makers Cremona, Cremona International Music Academy, Touring Club, Casalmaggiore International Music Festival and Florence Youth Orchestra Festival.

The festival’s concerts are free and admission is subject to availability. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be held under the arcades of the courtyard.

The American Youth Orchestra was founded in Pennsylvania in 1991 with the mission of creating new opportunities for young musicians to achieve artistic excellence and enrichment through classical pieces and specialized teaching. YOBC’s mission is to develop the skills of every musician, at every level, through a holistic program. It also happens in master classes, guest artists, concert competition and international tours. In addition to this, YOBC continues to strive to support scholarships and school services for isolated and disadvantaged communities.

Robert Lauren is the conductor of the Bucks County Youth Orchestra and the YOBC Symphony Orchestra. He is a member of the performing arts faculty at Princeton High School, where he serves as music director, and the Rider University of Westminster Choir College and Bucks County Community College. A graduate of Gettysburg College in Art and Northwestern University in Music, Robert Lauren studied conducting with Joseph Baron (École Montaux) and Herbert Blomstedt, director of the Leipzig Gewantha Sorcester. He has conducted with the Great Princeton Youth Orchestra, Temple University’s Talented Young Musicians Baroque Orchestra, and the Orchestral Society of Philadelphia.

