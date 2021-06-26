Venezuela: EU, US, Canada open to lifting sanctions – world

(ANSA) – CARACAS, June 26 – The European Union (EU) and the United States and Canada have announced that they are facing “significant and credible progress” recorded in Venezuela aimed at “restoring basic democratic processes and institutions.” ;



This position is expressed in a joint statement signed by EU Foreign Representative Joseph Borel, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mark Carnegie.



However, the document underscores that “we are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and its regional and global impact.”



“A peaceful solution to the current deep political, social and economic crisis – it has been emphasized – must come from the people of Venezuela through the global negotiations managed by Venezuela, with the participation of all parties involved.”



The document states that a comprehensive and time-limited negotiation process should “restore the country’s institutions and allow all Venezuelans to express themselves politically through credible, inclusive and transparent local, parliamentary and presidential elections.”



The European Union, the United States and Canada are therefore calling for “unconditional release of all those unjustly detained for political reasons, guarantees for the freedom of political parties, freedom of expression for members of the press and an end to human rights abuses.”



Finally, we ask for “electoral conditions that respect international standards for democracy, beginning with the local and regional elections scheduled for November 2021.” (On the handle).

