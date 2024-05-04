Weather Temperatures – Above average to below average with the arrival of new storms. Here the expected values ​​are « 3B Meteo

Time to study

The temperature has been decreasing since Tuesday

After Temporary heating Due to high availability of high pressure, and a new low is expected in Italy from Tuesday due to the arrival of an unstable phase of rain and thunderstorms. The decrease may not be significant, but domestically it could bring us back below average, first in the north, and then in the center and south, where instability seems likely to last longer. Let’s see what to expect then.

Sunday temperature: There is a slight increase compared to Saturday with some areas still above average such as Puglia and some areas Liguria and Campania, but on average we will comply with the norm.

Maximum temperature on Sunday, May 5

Temperature Monday: Although values ​​are not widely above average in the larger islands and the Adriatic region, Liguria is slightly below average.

Maximum temperature on Monday, May 6

Temperatures are Tuesday: North with Northwest will end up slightly below average. Small declines in the center and Sardinia, too, were not too different from Monday elsewhere

Maximum temperature on Tuesday, May 7

Temperature on Wednesday: A slight increase in the north returning to the average, a decrease in the center and south with widespread values ​​below the average, although not too much.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday, May 8

Temperature Thursday: A further increase in the north where returns are slightly above average, a slight increase in Sardinia and Campania, and slightly below average values ​​should still prevail elsewhere.

The maximum temperature is Thursday, May 9

Next days until the weekend: An increase in temperatures is also expected in the south, and by the end of the week, Italy should be above average or above average across Italy.

