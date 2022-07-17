New York celebrates the return of the ‘Italy Run’

After being halted due to the pandemic, the event will return and is considered a classic by the Big Apple runner community. The New York Road Runners (Nyrr) and Ferrero North America will be organizing the Consulate of Italy.

from Marco Ligondi, New York reporter,

After the suspension imposed by the pandemic, The Italy Run, now a minor classic for the New York runner community, is back in Central Park. Almost 6,000 runners (And many others left after the tickets were sold out) Took part in a 4 mile race this morning (6.5 Kilometers), Organized by the Consulate of Italy with the participation of New York Road Runners (Nyrr) and Ferrero North America.. And many flocked to the ‘festival’ set up for the post-race under the Italian and Made in Italy banner.

(Photos by Ben Hyder/AP for Law Press) “It’s not easy, we wanted to organize it last year too, but it wasn’t possible. In fact, the Italian community of New York and the runners waited for three years. Now we’re back, it’s fantastic,” says Fabrizio Di Michele, Ambassador General of Italy in New York, to the avenues of Central Park. In between Italy got the run back.. “It can’t be better than that. It’s not just a celebration of Italy in the heart of Manhattan – De Michele continues – it’s a celebration of sports and friendship and a great day for relations between Italy and America, especially for the special relations between Italy and New York “.

The main partners of Run Italy are the New York Road Runners (Nyrr), one of America’s major running organizations and the inventors of the New York Marathon. “This has always been a favorite of our runner community. We know that if the race returns, runners will flock here to celebrate the event,” says Kerin Hempel, CEO of New York Road Runners, who was delighted by the thousands of runners who took part in the race on East Drive and Central Park West Drive. Todd Sivak, CEO of Ferrero North America, the main sponsor of the event, spoke of a “fantastic event” that underscores the Nutella company’s commitment to outdoor activities.“With the program sponsoring 29 events in the country, all focus on the joy of outdoor activities and connecting with nature”. (Photos by Ben Hyder/AP for Law Press) “This has always been a favorite of our runner community. We know that if the race returns, runners will flock here to celebrate the event,” says Kerin Hempel, CEO of New York Road Runners, who was delighted by the thousands of runners who took part in the race on East Drive and Central Park West Drive.“With the program sponsoring 29 events in the country, all focus on the joy of outdoor activities and connecting with nature”.

The 2022 edition of Run Italia returns to Central Park by Forza Italia partner QC Versace. and Paralympic champion, who greeted the runners before the start and spoke about his experience. “I was here three years ago and I am happy to be back. We should live normally and running is a way. I learned to love running after losing my legs,” said the deputy, winner of multiple national and international titles.

just to know The race was won by Robert Napolitano from New York – “I am half Italian on my father’s side”, he liked to underline – for for men and Grace Cahura of Boulder, Colorado, for women. Starting this year, a ranking for non-binary people was established, won by Pierce Lydon of Glendale, New York.

“We want to do it again next year”, assures Ambassador De Michele. “It’s not easy because many countries want to do it, and this year we were the only ones who could organize a race in Central Park. We were the only ones who could gather all these people.”

The meeting with Italy Run hopes to reach the numbers in 2023 and the excitement of today’s edition, with 6 thousand participants who took part in the race organized in the iconic New York park. From the Consulate General of Italy in partnership with New York Road Runners (Nyrr) and Ferrero North America.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved