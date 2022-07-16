Two Polesan women dressed in blue fly to America

Great satisfaction for Cano Rovico Calling Blue by Maddalena Lago and Ciara Trevisan They are involved with the Italian Canoe Polo team till Sunday at the World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. The World Games is the most important event in the world organized by the IOC, where non-Olympic disciplines are involved in the evaluation phase to be “elevated” to Olympus.

Precisely for these disciplines and their athletes, it has become a more important moment than the World Championships. Canoe polo in 36 categories will see 16 of the world’s best teams, 8 men and 8 women, competing for the prestigious title. Cano Rovico is very proud of this call, and those who know Maddalena and Ciara know that they are two elements that can make a difference not only because of their adaptability to the situation, but also because of their technical quality.

Madalena Lago is known in the world as one of the strongest goalkeepers in the world. With Rovico this year, he’s made more of an effort to use his powerful shot from positions other than the ones he usually plays. Severe signs are expected.

Ciara Trevisan returns to the national team after a couple of years away Thanks to incredible physical and above all mental development. The entry door to the starting lineup has been barred by more experienced franchises, but he has shown like few that he has the ability to read opponents’ defensive schemes and take advantage of opportunities that arise in the game.

Participation in women’s tournaments outside Italy: Germany, Great Britain, France, New Zealand, Holland, Singapore and USA are the host countries.