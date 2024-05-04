“Earth will be unrecognizable”, watch the video of what our planet will look like in 250 million years

This is what the Earth will look like in millions of years due to plate tectonics. Our future in an amazing movie

According to the theory of plate tectonics, Earth’s outer crust It is divided into several plates that slowly slide down the mantle. This slowly changes the Earth’s surface over time by joining or separating continents. The following video used projections by Chris Scottis, a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Northwestern University, to show what the Earth will look like in 250 million years. Scotties studies how plate tectonics and climate warming They will change the appearance of the Earth In the future, he made several animated maps based on his research. Good vision:

Details about our planet

With a radius of 6,371 km, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest in the solar system. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million km) away from us. Shoe This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It takes light from the Sun about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet. When the solar system settled into its current configuration, about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed thanks to gravity collecting gas and dust. Like other terrestrial planets, our planet has… A central core, a rocky mantle, and a solid crust. As our planet orbits the Sun, it completes one revolution every 23.9 hours. It takes 365.25 days to complete one revolution around Shoe. The additional four hours are compensated every four years by adding one day. That day and year is called a leap year. The Earth’s axis of rotation is tilted by 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. This tendency causes the annual cycle of the seasons.

sourceCover image credit Technology from within