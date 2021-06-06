June 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"You don't have a transmission and you pull on our ears?" So stick Annunziata Santoro - Il Tempo

“You don’t have a transmission and you pull on our ears?” So stick Annunziata Santoro – Il Tempo

Lorelei Reese June 6, 2021 2 min read

The curtain for “Another Half an Hour” was set between presenter Lucia Annunziata and studio guest Michele Santoro. There has been talk of vaccines and no votes against vaccination for everyone. Santoro beat the news and the press that does not give space for critical voices and opinions.

Lucia Annunziata was not present and replied, upset by Santoro’s remarks: “Sorry but now you’re not training in the sense that you don’t have your transmission and come here to clarify these things? In turn Santoro replied with a rhyme: ‘I don’t have my own broadcast but I’m a journalist’… How can I Saying that I can speak and criticize and how.And then he got up and went again, mumbling and laughing: “I don’t practice…”.

READ  Coppa Italia final, Annalisa sings the national anthem and displaces everyone: "What have you done?"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

He was 28 years old. Affected by fulminant leukemia

June 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

They sent him home from the hospital.

June 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

On June 6, 1933, the first cinema in history was born

June 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

GDF seizes $ 20 million from DHL, no contribution to workers – Ultima Ora

June 7, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Vacation Bonus on Pre-filled Form 730/2021: How to Verify Data

June 7, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

He was 28 years old. Affected by fulminant leukemia

June 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

TEMPORALS RISKS AGAIN Until Friday, then the situation is getting better

June 7, 2021 Karen Hines