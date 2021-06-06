“You don’t have a transmission and you pull on our ears?” So stick Annunziata Santoro – Il Tempo

The curtain for “Another Half an Hour” was set between presenter Lucia Annunziata and studio guest Michele Santoro. There has been talk of vaccines and no votes against vaccination for everyone. Santoro beat the news and the press that does not give space for critical voices and opinions.
“Scientists must be scientists, they are not gods. Democracy has been weakened. We must not use science as a religion, it is politics that allowed it” #santoro # Half an hour more Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/yI6cxieifo
Half an hour more (Mezzorainpiu) June 6, 2021
Lucia Annunziata was not present and replied, upset by Santoro’s remarks: “Sorry but now you’re not training in the sense that you don’t have your transmission and come here to clarify these things? In turn Santoro replied with a rhyme: ‘I don’t have my own broadcast but I’m a journalist’… How can I Saying that I can speak and criticize and how.And then he got up and went again, mumbling and laughing: “I don’t practice…”.
“Public opinion, in my opinion 30-35%, do not feel represented in how the epidemic is spread in the media” #santoro # Half an hour more Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/9iMpLcdl2x
Half an hour more (Mezzorainpiu) June 6, 2021
