“You don’t have a transmission and you pull on our ears?” So stick Annunziata Santoro – Il Tempo

The curtain for “Another Half an Hour” was set between presenter Lucia Annunziata and studio guest Michele Santoro. There has been talk of vaccines and no votes against vaccination for everyone. Santoro beat the news and the press that does not give space for critical voices and opinions.

Lucia Annunziata was not present and replied, upset by Santoro’s remarks: “Sorry but now you’re not training in the sense that you don’t have your transmission and come here to clarify these things? In turn Santoro replied with a rhyme: ‘I don’t have my own broadcast but I’m a journalist’… How can I Saying that I can speak and criticize and how.And then he got up and went again, mumbling and laughing: “I don’t practice…”.