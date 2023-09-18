Horoscope for the end of September, here are the signs that you will have the opportunity to change your life

It’s now the end of September, summer is over and work and school are back on. This is what awaits us according to your zodiac sign.

The current movements of the planets are about to influence the different signs of the zodiac: from Mars opposite Venus in Leo, the Moon in conjunction and the ‘pranks’ of Mercury, there is something to suit all tastes. Some star-borns have to be patient while for others, big changes are expected, especially in love and in the work sector.

It promises to be a “hot” fall from many points of view. It appears that the climate disturbances will allow temperatures in Africa to persist for a long time, much to the dismay of those who love the usual winter conditions.

There is no shortage of critical issues at the political and economic levels, and who knows how we will be able to heat our homes in light of the rising prices of oil, gas and electricity. Then the Covid waves continue, every now and then, with some new variants ready to “hack” vaccines and hybrid immune defences. The fear of many Italians – and perhaps citizens around the world – is that we will not be able to break out of this “emergency cycle,” which is sometimes characterized by climate crises, other health crises, and other economic crises.

All that remains is to hope for the intervention of the universe, which always regulates our livesNo matter how hard we try to control it. This is what awaits us, according to the latest planetary news.

Your horoscope for the end of September. Here are the signs that will rise to the stars and who will “fall into rags”

Let’s start by saying that the presence of Mars in opposition will cause some small problems for more than one sign, while among the good news we find Venus in Leo, which will provide interesting moments for some stellar births. Let’s see sign by sign what are the forecasts for the last September period.

Below you will find the complete list of all zodiac signs where it will be determined what should happen in these days that lead us to the end of September.

Aries

For those born under this sign, volatile days await them, but unfortunately they are characterized by accumulated tension in the long term. Aries is now too sensitive and quick to anger and risks jeopardizing relationships with work colleagues And with family members. Favorable Moon and Venus, which keeps disputes between spouses away, eases a little. For the rest, we’ll just have to wait for some better pairing.

bull

On the other hand, Taurus will have to deal with the Moon and Venus in opposition, which threatens to undermine the serenity of relationships, especially if they are long-term. Discussions will affect the overall mood, but fortunately Thanks to favorable Mercury and the intervention of Jupiter, there will be no shortage of excellent news in the field of work. New collaborations, even highly profitable ones, are expected.

twins

Dual status of dual zodiac sign. On the one hand, Mercury makes relationships with colleagues “tense,” but a real turning point is about to arrive in the emotional sphere.

Thanks to the transit of Venus through Leo, Gemini will be able to find his soul mate. On the other hand, people in a stable relationship will be able to experience emotional and satisfying moments that may not have happened in a long time.

cancer

Cancerians suffer from fatigue and lack of energy, and this may be due to the influence of Mars. The holidays are over too soon, and those born under the sign can’t wait to go on another trip. However, favorable Mercury gives great relief when returning to the office. Cancers will receive very exciting offers at work and perhaps that long-awaited promotion that they have been waiting (and deserved) for so long.

Lion

Venus in Leo cannot bring much love, passion and shameful luck to Leo’s feelings. Even the “hostile” influence of the Moon will not be able to stop the invaders par excellence of the zodiacSo all that remains is to live these magical moments fully and as long as they last.

Bakr

For those born under the sign, historical changes are announced in each region. The conjunction of Mercury is ready to give Virgo excellent career opportunities, and Trips abroad or transfers are not excluded.

Even on the emotional side, there is a great desire to expand the orientation and perhaps Virgo will (finally) be able to find a partner worthy of their (high) expectations.

balance

Libras will be able to achieve their “forbidden dream”, i.e. balance. Stellar conjunctions promise not sparks, but 360-degree serenity Whether at work or in family and marital relationships. So it’s the perfect combination for Libra, who won’t have to focus too much on “keeping everything under control.”

the scorpion

The trine star conjunction will instead result in Scorpio A shameful wealth that can be exploited at work and at play. But as far as love is concerned, it seems that Venus’ journey will bring a lot of tension. However, there is nothing drastic, and everything is estimated to quickly return to normal.

Sagittarius

Lots and lots and lots and lots of love for Sagittarius, which may be due to (or thanks to) the favorable lunar conjunction with Venus. They will be able to find lasting love. And for those who are still “eager” and don’t want to commit, there will be no shortage of interesting encounters And emotional.

So, keep going, even if there are small setbacks in the work.

Capricorn

The stars declare it Capricorns reach the finish line, and their efforts will be greatly rewarded. The only “drawback” is that those born under the sign feel a little tired and may have a little less energy than expected. But everything is going smoothly and Capricorns will also be able to enjoy an extra dose of luck, thanks to the positive influences of Mercury and Jupiter.

Aquarium

However, there is no really positive news for Aquarius, who have lived with one experience for too long Stagnation in love. Venus doesn’t seem to want to give Aquarius any break from this point of view, hence All that’s left is to wait for better times. However, days are happier and more fulfilling in the office.

Fish

For sensitive little Pisces, Mercury becomes a bit pushy, and in reality there will be no shortage of discussions, especially at work. Fortunately though The Moon will look with great admiration at those born under the sign And for many it will be the opportunity to experience the most romantic love ever.