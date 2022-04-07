You can enroll in two courses at once

The law allows students to enroll in two different degree courses at the same time

, Postgraduate or postgraduate degree, in many universities, schools or even higher education institutions with special regulations. Diploma courses in higher education, music and dance are also included. Same Limit: Simultaneous enrollment in two degree and medical specialization courses in the same class is prohibited.

Now it is not only the last step of the ministerial mandate

. “We are already working to provide universities with indications as soon as possible to allow the first application of the law,” Minister Messa said. “This law is part of a set of reforms for the university, from undergraduate classes focusing on various disciplines to qualifying degrees for careers, to make our system less difficult and more purposeful. Training for female students and students is needed,” he added.