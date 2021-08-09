Xbox will be at Gamescom, Microsoft announces the date and time of the conference

Xbox announced that it will be attending Gamescom, the new edition (100% digital) of the most important European exhibition dedicated to the world of video games, scheduled for the end of August.

Microsoft will be holding a show at Gamescom Scheduled on August 24 at 7:00 PM (Italian time), conducted by Pars Lilly and Kate Yeager. The company is promising new announcements and updates for games already announced by Xbox Game Studios, as well as focusing on third-party games and titles that will arrive on PC and Xbox over the holiday season. There will be a space dedicated to Game Pass, with new announcements related to the news of the next few weeks on the subscription service.

The show will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and Twitter in more than 30 different languages, Microsoft mentions that as well Xbox games will also be shown at the inaugural Gamescom event Scheduled to be held on August 25 at 20:00Also, starting August 26, Bethesda Germany will be hosting a week of broadcasts on Twitch.

redmond house This is how he confirms his traditional presence at the European event in August, a way to get closer to the fans of our continent and bring the news coming to Xbox also to the European audience, we just have to wait a few days to find out more.