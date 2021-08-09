It may not arrive in 2022, according to a rumor – Nerd4.life

One Common Circulating online for a few hours can make those who can’t wait to run the ad in a bad mood Monitor 2. Apparently, in fact, the game can hit stores after that 2022.

According to the sources of the well-known leaker Metro, work on the multiplayer shooter is progressing more slowly than expected, so much so that the project will not see the light of day next year.

Active Overwatch players are currently in a steady decline. One of the reasons is the lack of new ones Update Important, given that the developers’ efforts are focused above all else on developing PvP and PvE content coming into the sequel.

If this information turns out to be correct, it will be a real cold shower for the Blizzard shooter community, since for more than a year it will be satisfied with current content, replays of old event proposals and a little more.

On the other hand, the pandemic has made many development houses difficult, slowing the work of many games. Additionally, the change of director following Jeff Kaplan’s departure from Blizzard and the recent media storm related to cases of harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard Studios have only made matters worse.

In any case, we invite you to treat this rumor with caution. While Metro has proven to be a reliable source in the past, it is always best to wait for official information from Blizzard.