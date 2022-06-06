June 6, 2022

Second Microsoft event announced on June 14 - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 6, 2022

Microsoft I mentioned that a second show event Expected in the days immediately following the presentation of Xbox and Bethesda games, set for June 14, 2022 It contains more trailers and materials about upcoming games.

The program was officially announced on Xbox Wire, with Microsoft repeating that the main event, Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, is scheduled to begin on June 12, 2022 starting at 19:00, but will also take place. Xbox Game Show Extended On June 14, starting at 19:00.

This second show, which is probably less important than the main one, will last 90 minutes, so it should contain a lot of information.


Xbox Games Show, Logo

Inside we will findnew trailersa deeper look and news,” according to the official Microsoft blog post.

This is not the first time the company has organized events in this way: in fact, even in past years, a second event has been planned after the main event several times, with some additions and often Interviews with developers and information More in-depth into the games, perhaps even through unreleased gameplay.

In some cases, some titles not in the main event have found space in “Extended” with trailers not released, so it will still be a presentation to watch that we’ll obviously be watching closely, on June 14, 2022.

