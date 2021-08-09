The new video showed the full map, it’s bigger – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 She came back to show herself today with a new one View a video Within the series Let’s ¡Go! With the fifth episode that also revealed full map From the new Playground racing game, bigger than Forza Horizon 4.

You can see the new Let’s Go! In the video above, which also shows a great deal of Play Not released for arcade racing exclusives on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the various sections of the game, which show various novelties and developments in the series, a part of the video is also dedicated to the presentation of the map.

As we know, Forza Horizon 5 is set in Mexico, on a fairly large area and built in such a way that it includes 11 different biomes, which should guarantee a large variety of scenarios and game situations, along with dynamic weather capable of changing the conditions of the race at different times.

You can see the map below: It’s a dense set of roads stretching inside it different regions. Among these we can already distinguish at first glance the La Gran Caldera volcano, which will offer a mountainous area for off-road racing, a large coastal area with beaches in Dunas Blancas, and a more tropical area on the other side.



Forza Horizon 5, here is the full official map

In between we find countryside and more mountainous areas, as well as some urban areas, villages and pre-Columbian ruins, so you don’t miss a thing. According to reports from Playground Games, the new Forza Horizon 5 map should be 50% width From Forza Horizon 4, which was already quite large.