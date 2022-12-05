World Cup Still Prediction Two: Record-breaking France now awaits England

World Cup 2022, everything is still as expected and in the quarter-finals it will be France – England.

France also dominates and above all great thanks Mbappe. He is not yet 24 years old and he has already scored nine goals in the World Cup: he did better than Pele, who scored seven goals at his age. But in general it is France of records. Loris guard He stepped up to 142 national team caps, tying Lilian Thuram as the all-time national cross-alpine team record holder. He played the 17th match of the World Cup, catching Thuram and Fabian Barthez in this case. Except for surprises, they will withstand them.

Finally, with the goal he scored in the 44th minute of the first half for France and Poland, Olivier Giroud It takes a step forward in the history of the national cross-alpine team. In fact, the Milan striker climbed to 52 goals in the French national team jersey, becoming the best scorer in the history of France, and dismissed Thierry Henry, who is still 51 years old.

England did even better by giving Cameroon three goals, with the first goal of the event by Harry Kane. There was no Sterling attack. According to the BBC, the Chelsea player missed the England-Senegal match due to Armed robbers broke into his home in the UK while his family was inside. Worried about the situation, he decided to go back. However, the England winger may return to Qatar for the continuation of the World Cup.

Tomorrow two more matches should not be missed: Japan-Croatia and Brazil-South Korea. Also in this case expectations will be respected

the tables

France – Poland 3-1

France (4-2-3-1): Loris 6.5; Kounde ‘6 (47′ st Disasi sv), Varane 6.5, Upamecano 6.5, Theo Hernandez 6; Tchwamini 6 (21 Fofana 6), Rabiot 6.5; Dembele 6.5 (31 Koeman 6), Griezmann 6.5, Mbappe 8; Jerrod 7.5 (31’st Thuram 6). Unavailable: Mandanda, Areola, Pavard, Guendouzi, Kolo Mwani, Feritot, Saliba, Konate, Camavinga, Thuram. All: Deschamps 7

Poland (4-5-1): Szczesny 6; Cash 5.5, Glik 5.5, Kiwior 5, Bereszynski 5; Frankowski 5.5, Krychowiak 5.5 (26’st Bielik 6), S.Szymanski 5.5 (19’st Milik 6), Zielinski 6, Kaminski 5.5 (26’st Zalewski 6); Lewandowski 5.5.1 Additions: Skorupski, Grabara, Jedrzejczyk, Wieteska, Bednarek, D.Szymanski, Grosicki, Swiderski, Zurkowski, Piatek, Gumny, Skoras. All: Michniewcicz 5.5

Rule6: Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela).

networks: 44’pt Giroud, 29’st and 45’st Mbappe, 54’st. Lewandowski

note: Tchouameni reservation, Bereszynski, cash. Corners: 7-1. Retrieve: 2’pt, 5′ + 4 st

England 3-0 Senegal

England (4-3-3): Pickford 7; Walker 7, Stones 6.5 (31’st Dier sv), Maguire 6, Shaw 6.5; Henderson 7.5 (37′ Phillips free), Rice 7, Bellingham 7.5 (31′ Mount free); Saka 7.5 (20 Rashford score 6), Kane 7.5, Foden 7 (20 Grealish score 6). Extras: Pope, Ramsdale, Trippier, Cady, Alexander-Arnold, Wilson, Madison, Gallagher. Herds: Southgate 7

Senegal (4-2-3-1): IE Mundi 5.5; Sabaly 5, Koulibaly 5.5, Diallo 5, Jakobs 5 (39′ st Ballo-Tourè sv); Ciss 5 (1′ st Gueye 5.5), N. Mendy 5.5; Diatta 6 (10 St. P. Sarr 6), I. Ndiaye 5 (1′ st Dieng 5.5), I. Sarr 5.5; Dia 5.5 (27′ Diedhiou st sv). Additional: Ding, F. Mindy, b. Cisse, Jackson, Moussa Ndiaye, Gomis, name, Mamadou Diaye. All: A. Cissè 5

Rule: Barton (El Salvador) 6

networks: 38’pt Henderson, 48’pt Kane, 12’pt Saka

note: Coulibaly reserved. Corners 3-2. redeem 2 +1 points; 4’st