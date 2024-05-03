Eyes in the sky for the kiss between the moon and Saturn: this is history

An important new date is coming for amateur astronomers: in fact, in May, there is an amazing conjunction between the two moons Luna And the planet SaturnWhich will lead to the appearance of the so-called “qibla”. The date to be marked on the calendar is May 4, when the two celestial bodies will appear very close.

Conjugation or “qibla”

But what is it? coupling? In astronomy, the term conjunction refers to the configuration that occurs when two or more celestial objects, clearly visible from Earth, can be identified in the same field of view. This is thanks to their deviation and rise. The two stars, essentially, have the same celestial longitude with respect to one-third.

The conjunction between the Moon and Saturn is not rare and occurs frequently, but every time it presents a unique spectacle. This is an engineering trick. In reality the celestial bodies are not like that he meets Indeed, the distance between them will remain very wide. However, thanks to the play of lines, they will appear very close to us. This is the reason for the “kiss”.

History to remember

The date for this exciting event is May. The date to be marked on the calendar is tomorrow, Saturday 4th May. At dawn tomorrow, around 4.30am, the Moon and Saturn will rise together, giving the impression that they are close to touching. According to the Italian Union of Amateur Astronomers (UAI), this will be the best time to observe the sky.

For those who want to enjoy observing, experts’ advice is to head towards the east, where the two celestial bodies will appear. In that area of ​​the sky it will be possible to recognize the small crescent of the waning Moon and Saturn, which is currently passing through Constellation Aquarius. By continuing to admire that area, you will then be able to identify the planet Mars, which is located in the constellation Pisces. A day later, the red planet will meet the moon in the constellation Pisces.

To see the “kiss” between the Moon and Saturn, you will not need any special tools, given that the phenomenon must be visible with the naked eye. However, it may be helpful to use binoculars, or better yet, a small telescope, to capture all the details. The hope is that Weather conditions They are pro: in case of overcast skies, in fact, the project will be difficult, if not impossible.

Another thing for aspiring observers to remember: in order to be able to admire a skydome, it is necessary to find one Isolated area And devoid of city lights.