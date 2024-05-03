Udinese-Napoli, three absences from Monday’s match: report

The floodlights of the Blue Energy Stadium will be switched on on Monday evening for the Udinese-Napoli match. The Azzurri are approaching the match with three defections for Mr. Calzona.

After a draw against Roma Naples It’s time to prepare for the match against Udinese, in the 35th round of the Italian League. The Azzurri continue their work at Castel Volturno in preparation for the next championship match, with Mr. Calzona leading the team.

Some of the Azzurri were suffering from various diseases after the match against the Giallorossi, and their conditions are being monitored day after day. As for Napoli, three players are expected to be absent ahead of the match against Udinese.

Udinese-Napoli, Calzone problems: Three Italian players are heading towards a loss

Napoli is approaching the end of the season, with four days remaining until the end of this disastrous season. The Calzona side are fresh from a late draw against Roma at the Stadio Maradona, and a win will be essential for the Azzurri to relaunch their European ambitions. In fact, Napoli have dropped to eighth in the standings, level on points with Fiorentina who have a game less than the Azzurri.

Monday’s match against Udinese will be decisive for Napoli, which hopes to qualify for a European competition for next season. Before the race Blue Energy StadiumBlue coach Francesco Calzona You will probably have to do without three players. In today’s report, Napoli evaluated the three situations of the Azzurri:

“Napoli trained this morning at the SSCN Konami Training Center. The Azzurri are preparing for the match in Friuli against Udinese scheduled for Monday at 8.45pm in the 35th round of the Italian League. The team worked on pitch 2 where they held refresher activities and a themed game. John Jesus He did custom work in the gym. Jolene He conducted half the session collectively and half the personal work on the field. Treatments for “Zelensky”.

Victor Osimhen and Hveca Kvaratskhelia have both rejoined the group, however John Jesus Therefore, the Brazilian defender is in great danger Jolene H Zelensky Before Monday’s game. It is clear that Calzona hopes to have the defender and goalkeeper back at the last minute, and everything will depend on Napoli’s upcoming training sessions. The feeling at the moment is that the three Italians are unlikely to be part of the trip to Udine, but the reserves will be released during the upcoming training sessions at the Konami Training Centre.