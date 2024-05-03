Economic agenda for May 6, 2024

More profits at Piazza Affari. The placement of the fourth tranche of BTP Valore begins
Italian Stock Exchange
Dividend
- Mid cap: AlerionCleanpower (0.61 euros); Intercos (0.18699 euros).
- a star: Bologna Airport (0,264 euros); Askopiav (0.14 euros); B&C speakers (0.7 euros); Bessie (0.14 euros); Gevran (0.42 euros); italmobile (3 euros); lo-ve (0.4 euros); Pharmanutra (0.85 euros); Sujivi (0.2 euros).
- Euronext Milan: Bank file (0.0155 euros); CivitaNavi Systems (0.13 euros); BLK (0.07 euros); So together (0.38 euros).
- Euronext Growth Milan: Blue water (0,042 euros); Alfio Bardola TJ (0,076 euros); Artera Biosciences (0.10222 euros); boiled (0.47 euros); Gibus (0.5 euros); Growing up (0.79 euros; first tranche – exceptional); Bresian Initiatives (0,6 euros); interested (0,1 euro); Italian wine brands (0.5 euros); vice president (0,03 euros); planet (0,1 euro); TPS (0,08 euros).
Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024
Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023
- Euronext Growth Milan: Simon.
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
Shareholder meetings to approve financial statements
Oba
- The obligatory overall takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares commences H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Crown Bidco for the shares is underway Todd. The process will end on May 8, 2024.
Government bonds
- The Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on May 9, 2024.
International stock exchanges
Great Britain
- closed London Stock Exchange.
Japan
- closed Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Offering government bonds
Italy
Germany
- Issuance Government bonds maturing in November 2024. Maximum amount: 2 billion euros.
My quarter
Europe
- BioNTech (Germany, first quarter 2024)
United State
- Microchip technology (Q4 2023/2024 – release after Wall Street close)
total economy
Italy
- index Small and medium business services In April 2024 (09.45 AM). Consensus: 54.0 (previous: 54.6).
Europe
- index Small and medium business services (Final) in April 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 52.9 (introductory).
- index Composite PMI (Final) in April 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 51.4 (introductory).
- Guide for Producer prices In March 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: Second
Germany
- index Small and medium business services (Final) in April 2024 (9.55 am). Consensus: 53.3 (introductory).
France
- index Small and medium business services (Final) in April 2024 (9.50 am). Consensus: 50.5 (preliminary).
