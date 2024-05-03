May 3, 2024

Economic agenda for May 6, 2024

Karen Hines May 3, 2024

More profits at Piazza Affari. The placement of the fourth tranche of BTP Valore begins

Italian Stock Exchange

Dividend

  • Mid cap: AlerionCleanpower (0.61 euros); Intercos (0.18699 euros).

  • a star: Bologna Airport (0,264 euros); Askopiav (0.14 euros); B&C speakers (0.7 euros); Bessie (0.14 euros); Gevran (0.42 euros); italmobile (3 euros); lo-ve (0.4 euros); Pharmanutra (0.85 euros); Sujivi (0.2 euros).

  • Euronext Milan: Bank file (0.0155 euros); CivitaNavi Systems (0.13 euros); BLK (0.07 euros); So together (0.38 euros).

  • Euronext Growth Milan: Blue water (0,042 euros); Alfio Bardola TJ (0,076 euros); Artera Biosciences (0.10222 euros); boiled (0.47 euros); Gibus (0.5 euros); Growing up (0.79 euros; first tranche – exceptional); Bresian Initiatives (0,6 euros); interested (0,1 euro); Italian wine brands (0.5 euros); vice president (0,03 euros); planet (0,1 euro); TPS (0,08 euros).

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

  • Euronext Growth Milan: Simon.

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Shareholder meetings to approve financial statements

Oba

  • The obligatory overall takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares commences H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.

  • A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Crown Bidco for the shares is underway Todd. The process will end on May 8, 2024.

Government bonds

  • The Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on May 9, 2024.

International stock exchanges

Great Britain

  • closed London Stock Exchange.

Japan

  • closed Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Offering government bonds

Italy

Germany

  • Issuance Government bonds maturing in November 2024. Maximum amount: 2 billion euros.

My quarter

Europe

  • BioNTech (Germany, first quarter 2024)

United State

  • Microchip technology (Q4 2023/2024 – release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Italy

  • index Small and medium business services In April 2024 (09.45 AM). Consensus: 54.0 (previous: 54.6).

Europe

  • index Small and medium business services (Final) in April 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 52.9 (introductory).

  • index Composite PMI (Final) in April 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 51.4 (introductory).

  • Guide for Producer prices In March 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: Second

Germany

  • index Small and medium business services (Final) in April 2024 (9.55 am). Consensus: 53.3 (introductory).

France

  • index Small and medium business services (Final) in April 2024 (9.50 am). Consensus: 50.5 (preliminary).


