Peace returns to Paris Saint-Germain: Messi, Neymar and Mbappe laugh, Gigio is unbeatable | News

On social media, the three pose are satisfied and happy. Donnarumma’s dream debut in the Champions League

The nightmare of every coach around Europe, with a picture: Mbappe, Messi and Neymar Hugs and smiles. It is clear to everyone that the Trident is not playable in normal circumstances and even with a hint of understanding, but after the recent events in France and some sparks first between Messi and Pochettino, and then between Neymar and Mbappe, one of them began to hope to be the dear old man. “A lot of cocks in a hen house” can limit psg. Instead, Pep Guardiola wasn’t the first victim of the overwhelming power of the Wonder Pioneers.

Make peace between everyone? Soon to say in the locker room that will be volcanic all season and under the microscope for every little gloom, but certainly against Manchester City in the big game of the second day of Champions League In big parts, we’ve seen that superstar that everyone’s been talking about and flirting with for months. to work for Messi’s first goal in Paris Saint-Germain It was a small example of this in a still complex game: the Argentine movement, pass from Mbappe and left at Pulce Junction. Check out Pep.

Not only. If it is true that the 2-0 final at City is the result of a tour and a clear message for the European company, it is also there to underline the suffering that PSG faces against the English, which has been defused on more than one occasion by rallies. Gigio Donnarumma For the first time in competition. Another alleged issue that the goalkeeper himself laughed about in the post-match, as he first made it clear to everyone on the pitch how the ongoing replay between the two posts would end with Keylor Navas, naturally avoided all the proverbs.

If it then turns out that Your Majesty Lionel Messi It ends up playing the ‘crocodile’ in the barrier, well, all opponents have to do is guess some skirmish inside the Parisian locker room. But for others, they waited and watched the show on the field.