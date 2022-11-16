Qatar World Cup 2022 Guide: Teams, Players & Records

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 20 and will be held in Qatar. This is the 22nd edition of the competition, which was first held in 1930. The current holder of the title is France, which in 2018 won the second title in its history in Russia. Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in fall/winter. ( SKY TG24 World Cup Special )

host country

Read also



Dua Lipa will not be at the World Cup in Qatar, as BTS’s Jeon Jung Kook was expected

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup. The competition was conceded in December 2010 in Zurich: the other favorites are the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia. This is the first time that the tournament will be held in a Middle Eastern country, and it is also the first time that the World Cup will be held in fall/winter due to the climatic conditions in Qatar. There are 8 stadiums where the matches will be held, and the final match will be held at the Lusail National Stadium. The assignment of the competition to the state in recent months has sparked some controversy, due to the conditions of the workers working in the construction of the stadiums and the civil rights situation in Qatar.

qualified teams

Italy did not qualify for the second consecutive edition of the World Cup. There are 32 participating teams. In addition to Qatar, which enters the competition by right as the host country, the following will play: Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Holland, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan. , Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, the United States, Mexico, Wales, Australia and Costa Rica.